Bridgerton Season 3 BTS Photos Show Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and More Having Fun As Netflix Renews Series Through Season 6

Netflix has posted a new set of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from Bridgerton Season 3 on Instagram. The update came with a major announcement: the popular Regency-era drama has officially been renewed for Bridgerton Season 5 and Season 6.

The Instagram post was shared on Netflix’s official account with the caption, “one year since Bridgerton S3 aka polin season.” The photos featured several cast members, including Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and others.

The collection gave fans a look at the off-screen moments of the cast during the filming of Season 3, which was released in two parts between May and June 2024. The season focused on the slow-burn romance between Penelope and Colin, also known as 'Polin' by fans.

Netflix announced the renewal news during its annual upfront presentation to advertisers. The streaming service confirmed that Bridgerton will return for at least two more seasons, bringing the total confirmed seasons to six.

In addition, Netflix revealed that Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in 2026. This season will follow the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and new character Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha). A short clip was shown at the presentation featuring Benedict meeting Sophie at a masquerade ball, teasing a romantic storyline.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series about the eight Bridgerton siblings. Each book focuses on one sibling’s romantic journey. So far, Netflix has covered three of them: Daphne, Anthony, and Colin.

The upcoming seasons are expected to continue with Benedict, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Season 4 will star returning actors including Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, and Simone Ashley. New cast members include Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, and Katie Leung as Sophie Baek’s stepsisters and stepmother.

