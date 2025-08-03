Shikhar Dhawan can't stop gazing at his rumored girlfriend Sophie Shine in latest pic: 'Uski nazar...'

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who represented the Indian national cricket team for more than a decade, is grabbing headlines for his personal life. Dhawan is rumored to be dating Sophie Shine, and their latest picture is all about the former cricketer showering love on her.

Shikhar Dhawan drops new picture with Sophie Shine

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself with rumored girlfriend, Sophie Shine. In the picture, they are posing in front of a mirror for a selfie.

Sophie looks stunning in a black outfit and open hair. She is holding a mobile phone in her hand and a handbag. Shikhar is sporting a green shirt, which he paired with white pants. Shikhar has his hands in pockets. What grabs our attention the most in the picture is how the former cricketer is gazing at his rumored girlfriend, Sophie with love.

Shikhar accompanied his post with a sweet caption. “Uski nazar photo pe thi… meri us par,” he wrote and added winking face and red heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s brewing romance

Shikhar Dhawan often shares pictures with Sophie Shine on Instagram. From birthday posts to vacation photos, his Instagram account has it all.

He made his relationship with Sophie official on Instagram in May this year. The former opening batter had posted a picture with her on the platform and referred to her as “my love (read heart emoji).”

Shikhar Dhawan’s first meeting with Sophie Shine

Shikhar Dhawan met Sophie Shine for the first time at a restaurant in Dubai. Dhawan once opened up about their first meeting by saying that he was mesmerised by her “beautiful face” and “mischievous eyes”. The former cricketer remembered that Sophie wore camouflage pants and a jacket.

She accompanied him at Indian Premier League matches this year. Born in Ireland, Sophie Shine is a product consultant currently based in Abu Dhabi.

Shikhar was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, a trained kickboxer. They tied the knot in 2012 and ended their marriage in 2021. The former couple has two daughters and a son.

