Who is Karishma Kotak? All about TV presenter who got proposed to by WCL owner Harshit Tomar publicly

Karishma Kotak has grabbed the spotlight after getting proposed to by the WCL owner, Harshit Tomar. Right after the intense final between South Africa and Pakistan, the owner of the championship took no time to get cheeky with the TV presenter, leaving the fans shocked.

The cricket match was held in Edgbaston, and Kotak went on to make headlines after the video from the post-match went viral on the internet. In the clip, when the presenter asked Tomar as to how he will be celebrating the conclusion of the event, he quipped, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you."

Advertisement

Who is Karishma Kotak?

Karishma Kotak, who has got the internet talking, began her career at the age of 16. She has, over the years, taken up multiple acting roles and modelling projects while also being present on the field to show off her skills as a sports anchor.

Kotak was born on May 26, 1982, in the U.K. Having loved the spotlight since the early days, the actress went on to take part in Bigg Boss season 6. In the following years, Karishma also hosted the IPL’s Extraaa Innings and went on to make her big-screen debut with the Punjabi film, Kaptaan, in 2016.

Kotak got her big break in 2006, after she was selected to work for the Kingfisher Calendar. The TV presenter went on to work with many high-end brands, such as Dove, Pond's, Wella Hair Colour, Titan, Xylus and Tanishq.

Meanwhile, getting into the sports presenter’s field, Karishma, in conversation with ETimes, revealed to be inspired by Mandira Bedi. Kotak explained, "Mandira truly paved the way, and I have immense respect for what she brought to the space. I never planned to be a sports presenter; it just sort of found me! But I think when passion meets preparation, the universe aligns. I’ve always loved cricket, and once I stepped into the field quite literally, it just felt like home."

Advertisement

Karishma Kotak’s reaction to Harshit Tomar’s proposal

As the audiences witnessed, Harshit Tomar caught the TV presenter off guard with his statement about the proposal. In reaction, Karishma went on to say, “Oh my god,” before quickly getting back into her composure.

Fueling the speculation further, Tomar shared some candid pictures with Karishma on his social media that spoke highly of their rapport off-camera.

ALSO READ: 'I saw Virat Kohli crying in bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal reveals star batter broke down after losing 2019 WC Semi-Final