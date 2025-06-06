Preity Zinta pens emotional note after PBKS loses to RCB in IPL 2025: 'We will come back to finish the job'

Days after Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the IPL 2025 Finale to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), owner Preity Zinta expressed gratitude in a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ note for the fans. The actress thanked Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy, praised the spirit of the players, and thanked the fans for their support throughout the season. In her note, she promised that PBKS will make a stronger comeback in the coming year.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Veer Zaara actress expressed, "It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed through out the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!"

Reflecting upon the journey of the Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta mentioned how the team smashed records despite suffering a significant loss due to injury. Calling 2025 a 'unique' year, she remarked that the team showed remarkable resilience, besides the relocation of the home games to other states, and even facing a stadium evacuation.

Expressing pride in the Punjab Kings player, Preity added, "A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin." Hinting at the team's stronger return, the actress wrote that their job is half done, but they are dedicated to completing it.

As soon as she broke the silence on Punjab Kings' defeat in IPL 2025, her fans showered love in the comment section. Many emphasized staying loyal to the team, no matter what happens.

For the unversed, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured victory over Punjab Kings by 6 runs. It was after 18 long years that the Virat Kohli-led team lifted the trophy for the first time ever in the history.

