Scarlett Johansson Wishes ‘Anonymity and Privacy’ for Her Kids Until They’re Old Enough to Understand Fame; ‘Very Precious…’

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t want her children to be an open book like her! The actress has spent much of her life around fame, with paparazzi capturing her every move. In an interview with InStyle, she expressed her wish to see her children grow up in a different environment.

“If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I’m not a closed book, you know?” she said. The Lucy actress described herself as someone who is vocal on the professional front, be it her acting jobs or her opinions on politics. Yet she considers herself a “private” person where relationships are concerned.

She noted that her “family is very precious to [her], as is their privacy,” as is their “anonymity.” Johansson is a mother to 10-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex Romain Dauriac. She and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed a baby boy in 2021— Cosmo is now three years old.

The Black Widow actress told the outlet that she has started to have conversations about fame with her pre-teen daughter. She recalled an instance where her daughter asked why couldn’t she make videos for her skincare brand, The Outset, prompting the mom to get a little real about the world of Hollywood.

She explained that the idea of being recognized and celebrated feels fun, but fame can never be stuffed “back in the bottle.” There might be an upside but also a huge downside to fame, which she considers a massive “loss.”

The Avengers actress doesn’t want to burden her kids with fame and wants to allow them the choice to decide if they want to be part of that world.