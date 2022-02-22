5 Reasons why OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are hands-down the best gadgets!

If you have been waiting to shop for the right gadget to get an amazing visual experience, this is your time to do so! Because an exciting and all-new line-up of OnePlus TVs is going on sale from today (i.e.,21st February), and we think there has never been a better time than now to shop for these smart TVs!

With the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, the global technology brand has made the latest addition to an already superior list of smart TVs list. The all-new OnePlus TV Y1S will be available across online platforms and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available at retail outlets.

Here are the five main reasons why you should opt for the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge!

Lifelike Display

To offer you the best visual experience, the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge come with real-time image quality optimization with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which means all the content you see on your OnePlus TV screen will be ultra-clear with heightened dynamic contrast and vibrant color. Get ready to enjoy a smoother, clearer, and more immersive viewing experience like never before!

Smarter TV Experience with Seamless IoT Connectivity

You can now enjoy an all-new gaming experience and control the Google Assistant feature through your smart TV. As a part of the new Android 11.0’s function, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge let you activate the special feature of ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Additionally, you can also accelerate your TV’s system speed, quickly free up storage space, and much more with the latest Smart Manager feature of OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. Furthermore, you can also enjoy a truly connected ecosystem by connecting any OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch, and smartphone with the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. This allows you to switch on and off the TV with just a simple click on your OnePlus watch!

The OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature lets you connect with your smartphone to perform remote operations. And the Remote Kids Mode Control allows you to manage the Kids Mode feature remotely on the new OnePlus TVs using the OnePlus Connect app so that you can filter suitable content for kids.

Realistic Sound Experience

Enjoy a theater-like audio experience at home with your OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. Powered by Dolby Audio, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge provide a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse you in your favorite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crisp clarity. The speakers of the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge never let you miss a single beat or rhythm with a detail!

Smarter Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

Now watch an array of interesting international and regional content on the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge with the OxygenPlay 2.0. This feature allows you to easily switch from prominent content partners on their new OnePlus TVs so that you can enjoy direct access to over 230 live channels as part of it! Stay updated with all the latest happenings, news, and sports action on your new OnePlus TVs.

Boundless Design

Watch your favourite series without any boundaries! The boundless viewing experience offered by OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge’s signature bezel-less design is like nothing else! The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge boasts a metallic coating on the bottom bezel delivering a unique shimmer touch. Both the TVs are meticulously crafted for a seamless visual experience.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43inch and 32inch variants will be available on open sale starting Monday, 21 February 2022 across OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline outlets such as Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles as well as other retail partners across India. And the OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch will be available on the above-mentioned open sale date across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The OnePlus TV Y1S 43inch will also be available across these online channels soon. Go grab yours before the stock runs out!