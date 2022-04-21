It’s official! OnePlus is expanding its Nord category with the upcoming Nord Buds and Nord CE 2 Lite

With great power comes great gadgets, thanks to OnePlus More Power To You! The global technology brand is all set to take our audio experience a notch higher with the new Nord Buds. Coming at a time when the extensive reach of the OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Z2 has already created a buzz all around, it is safe to say that the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds will not only mark the expansion of the Nord category into the Truly Wireless audio category but will also make the OnePlus audio experience more accessible to the consumers. Since the complete specifications are yet to be released, we can only speculate a few things about the new audio set.

In an image shared by the technology brand, the earbuds are going to be available in two colors- black and white. We can also see a charging case that will be provided with the buds. We zoomed into the image further and found out that the in-ear wireless stereo earphones come with silicon tips, a slightly wider stem than that of TWS earphones from other brands, and a glossy circular area on the top of the stem.

The brand name on the top of the charging case will differentiate the Nord Buds from other brands and make it stand out. Along with that, there seems an LED indicator light present in the front. And further speculations show that the OnePlus Nord Buds may feature a Type-C charging port as well. We are eagerly awaiting the details about the battery life to be revealed by the company in the coming days.

Another feature that is worth mentioning is that the OnePlus Nord Buds have already been listed in the native market of the company, revealing that the pair will come with 12.4mm drivers and a low latency mode of 94ms. However, the full specifications of the Buds will appear only after its official launch in India which is on 28th April 2022. According to the company, the OnePlus Nord Buds are being launched to build a robust Nord ecosystem and further strengthen the brand vision by providing a holistic OnePlus experience to the community.

Along with the launch of Nord Buds, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, is expected to launch on the same date. And as the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, an affordable range of smartphones, it will be expected to make the signature OnePlus experience more accessible to consumers. According to sources, here are the important specifications of the Nord CE 2 Lite that we know so far.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

The major highlight of the Nord CE 2 Lite will be the camera setup. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary sensor, MP depth, and a 2MP macro camera with a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it is likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

We are super excited for the launch of these two super awesome gadgets that will mark a major shift in the flagship products. Can’t wait for 28th April 2022 to find out all about the Nord Buds and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite!