Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: 6 Most stylish smartwatches for men and women

1. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

Available in three different shades, this lite smartwatch from boAt is easily a stylish choice for men and women. It features a 1.69-inch HD full-touch display with 500 nits of brightness to bring every detail to life! It has a sharper colour resolution that brightens your virtual world exponentially. And the ultra slim and lightweight design of the watch is ideal to keep you surfing your wave all day!

2. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch HD Full Touch Display for smooth swipes and clear vision. It has real-time 24*7 SPO2/Blood Oxygen tracking, and Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring to track any kind of health or medical emergency. It comes with 60 sports modes to track all your activities and compare history to analyse your performance. This smartwatch can withstand dust, spills, and raindrops and is sweatproof too.

3. Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite boasts a trendy and comfortable design. It has a rectangular screen with decently thin bezels and there’s no branding on the bezel, imparting a clean look to the watch. It has a 1.5-inch LCD display with excellent display quality for the price. Thanks to its 320×360 pixels resolution, everything looks sharp and precise.

4. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Gran smartwatch offers a rich immersive viewing experience on its 1.69-inch LCD display. Available at a great discount on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, the Noise smartwatch is an absolute treat for fitness freaks. It offers valuable insights about your health from Noise Health Suite featuring 24*7 heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracking. And it has 60 sports modes to let you take your pick.

5. Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch

Immerse yourself in the super-large and colorful HD display, and see all your incoming calls, messages, reminders, and health, and fitness data in an expansive quality screen with this smartwatch by Amazfit. The watch can monitor your heart rate all day, and let you know if it becomes abnormally elevated. It comes with a super 14-day battery life which means you can unplug yourself for up to two weeks! The watch packs a powerful battery into its super slim and light body too.

6. ZEBRONICS FIT920CH Smart Watch

Zebronics brings to you a smart fitness band that comes with features like pedometer, heart rate monitor, SpO2, BP monitor, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, alarm clock, and more. Its IP67 waterproof along with its long battery life lets you focus more on your fitness. And you can connect to your phone always with this smartwatch that allows you to get calls, texts, and third-party app notifications.

