Here’s how the OnePlus 11 5G has surpassed all expectations with its seamless flagship experience
The last time we talked at length about the OnePlus 11 5G bringing some of the most revolutionary features to the table, there were many speculations about its performance- whether or not it is going to live up to the users’ expectations. So here we are, giving a first-hand review of the smoothest and probably the finest flagship phone to be launched by the Tech giant. Upgrading the smartphone experience in a host of mind-blogging ways, the OnePlus 11 5G is everything top-tier. And here’s what we loved the most.
Amping up the performance in terms of versatility and response, the OnePlus 11 5G delivers what it promises- the smoothest user interface, elevated power efficiency, and enhanced read and write speeds. Armed with 16GB RAM with LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0, the processor gets a powerful upgrade which makes playing games on it the finest experience so far. But what we liked the most is the 6.7 inches LTPO-3 2K AMOLED screen which is surprisingly smoother and enables you to save power more while you are glued to the immersive screen, a move smarter than its previous counterparts!
Apart from the processor that has got all our attention and delivered an impressive performance, the extended RAM and SSD storage takes away the cake! Thanks to the LPDDR5X RAM, there is an increase in RAM used which accounts for faster web surfing and video streaming. Whether you are seamlessly switching between apps or downloading new apps or rebooting graphics-centric games, the OnePlus 11 5G has got you covered!
With the extended storage option comes speed, which means quicker data transfer, and faster loading of apps, and games! And imagine all of this at the cost of no battery life, amazing, isn’t it?
Supporting these highly elevated features is a power-packed software update. The undeniably bold and unintuitive OxygenOS 13 in the OnePlus 11 5G will make the user experience smoother than before. It is backed by exceptional AI features that can pick up user habits and make decisions based on impulses. How cool is that! Plus, the 1Hz AOD will decrease battery consumption by 30% which means you can have more time to access all your most loved apps and widgets without any worry.
Placing user trust at the top of its priority list, OnePlus 11 5G has gone a step ahead and amped up user experience tenfold with its security features. A new update policy will grant access to the user and the newest features will take the OnePlus’ signature experience further ahead up until as long as you own it. Starting from 2023, OnePlus will be offering four generations of OxygenOS and five years of security updates on selected devices.
To amp things up in terms of operation and functionality, the OnePlus 11 5G has passed some stringent tests and holds the A-rated TÜV Rheinland certificate. From opening the dial-pad at a lightning speed to accessing the camera and enhancing photos, the smartphone receives an A rating in the hardware and software fluency arena. Plus, it is upgraded to withstand temperature fluctuations and drop tests.
Spruced up to never leave us on ‘buffering’, the upgraded features of the OnePlus 11 5G make a solid case for attributing to one of the most powerful android smartphones out there. And there’s no reason why any smartphone fan wouldn’t be stoked about it!
