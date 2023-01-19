11 Best 5G Phones Under Rs.20,000 You Must Grab Now

The race to 5G technology has been a hot topic of conversation among tech enthusiasts in recent years. As 5G technology continues to become more prevalent, more and more phones are being released with 5G capability. With the introduction of 5G networks, the speed and reliability of wireless connections have been greatly improved, allowing users to experience faster downloads, smoother video streaming, and more reliable online gaming. Be it the latest and greatest 5G phone, or just a reliable and affordable 5G device, there are plenty of great options on the market. We have compiled a list of the 11 best 5G phones under Rs. 20,000 available on Amazon sale. Take a look at the list and make the right choice. 11 Best 5G Phones Under Rs.20,000 to Fit Your Budget

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the ultimate smartphone for those looking for a device with next-generation 5G technology, combined with a sleek design and powerful performance. Featuring a 6.5" FHD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor, and 8GB of RAM, it is designed to deliver a smooth and fast user experience. With 128GB of internal storage, while you can store all your media, photos, videos, and more, with the 4000mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology, you can enjoy an all-day seamless usage and get a day's power in just minutes. Its triple rear camera system and 16MP front camera can help you to take stunning photos and videos. Get it today from the ongoing Amazon sale and experience 5G at its best.

Original Price: Rs.1 9,999 Offer Price: Rs. 18,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 2. OPPO A74 5G The OPPO A74 5G is a powerhouse of a smartphone, offering blazing-fast speeds with 5G network support, along with an array of features to enhance your user experience. With its powerful Snapdragon 768G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, it will keep you connected and productive all day long. Its 6.5" FHD+ display provides an immersive viewing experience and its quad-camera setup allows you to capture stunning photos and videos. It also has a 4,310 mAh battery, with 18W fast charging, so you don't have to worry about your phone dying in the middle of the day. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, it is the perfect device for anyone looking for a reliable, powerful, and stylish smartphone.

Original Price: Rs. 20,990 Offer Price: Rs. 14,990 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 3.Redmi 11 Prime 5G Experience the next level of connectivity with the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. This device features a huge 6.67" FHD+ DotDisplay with a 120 Hz refresh rate, giving you a smooth, responsive viewing experience. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, ensuring a fast and smooth performance, even with heavy multitasking. With 5G connectivity, you're able to enjoy faster download and upload speeds, making it easier to stream and download content. With a massive 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, you'll have plenty of power to get you through the day. It is the best option for the power user who wants a reliable, high-performance device to stay connected.

Original Price: Rs. 15,999 Offer Price: Rs. 12,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a powerful and reliable 5G device that will take your mobile experience to a whole new level. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Infinity-O display with stunning visuals and is powered by the latest Exynos 780 5G mobile platform. Enjoy up to 25 hours of battery life on one charge and get faster download speeds with its 5G capability. With 128GB of internal storage, you'll be able to store your favorite content and apps with ease. In addition, it has a triple rear camera setup that enables you to capture stunning photos and videos with its 13MP, 5MP, and 2MP lenses. Get ready to experience lightning-fast connectivity, powerful performance, and a stunning design with it.

Original Price: Rs. 16,999 Offer Price: Rs. 11,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Lava Blaze 5G The Lava Blaze 5G is the ideal device for the modern lifestyle. It offers the latest technology and features to help you stay connected and entertained. Its 5G connectivity ensures you get fast, reliable coverage wherever you go, while its expansive 6.53-inch HD+ display is perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies. Its powerful octa-core processor and ample 8GB of RAM let you multitask and run multiple apps with ease. Plus, its long-lasting 5,000mAh battery keeps you powered up all day long. Get this phone to stay connected and entertained on the go.

Original Price: Rs. 14,999 Offer Price: Rs. 10,499 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 6. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by Vivo The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is the absolute device for anyone looking for a powerful, feature-rich smartphone. With its Snapdragon 768G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, you can be sure that this phone will easily handle any task you throw at it. The 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate will ensure a smooth and immersive viewing experience, while the 48MP triple rear camera setup and 16MP front camera will help you capture stunning images. Plus, the 5000mAh battery ensures you have plenty of power to last you through the day. With 5G connectivity, you can stay connected and enjoy faster download speeds and an enhanced gaming experience. All of this comes in a sleek, stylish package, meeting the needs of today’s users.

Original Price: Rs. 15,999 Offer Price: Rs. 12,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Redmi Note 12 5G The Redmi Note 12 5G offers a balance between power and portability. This phone packs a punch with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask with ease and get through your day faster. You can also enjoy a cinematic experience with its large 6.67-inch FHD+ display and dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. With its 5G connectivity, you can stream and download content faster than ever before. Its long-lasting 5020mAh battery keeps you powered up for hours on end. It is an all-rounder with its sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced features.

Original Price: Rs. 19,999 Offer Price: Rs. 17,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 8.Oppo A78 5G The Oppo A78 5G is a high-performance smartphone that can keep up with today’s fast-paced lifestyle. This device features a powerful octa-core processor and 5G connectivity, ensuring that you can keep up with your work and enjoy blazing-fast download speeds. It also features a stunning 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and immersive visuals, plus a long-lasting 4500mAh battery for all-day use. With a triple rear camera setup, you’ll be able to capture amazing photos and 4K video, and with a 16MP selfie camera, you’ll look great in all your selfies. It is a powerful and versatile phone that can handle everything you throw at it.

Original Price: Rs. 21,999 Offer Price: Rs. 18,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 9. Redmi Note 11T 5G The Redmi Note 11T 5G is the perfect device for the tech-savvy consumer. Combining the latest 5G technology with the dependability of Redmi, this phone is designed to make your life easier. It's powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes with a large 6.67" FHD+ DotDisplay for an immersive visual experience. The device also features a massive 5,000mAh battery that can last for up to two days on a single charge. With its 48MP triple rear camera setup, you can capture stunning photos and videos, while the AI face unlocks feature ensures maximum security. If you have been looking for a stylish and reliable smartphone or a powerhouse for gaming, then this phone has got you covered.

Original Price: Rs. 20,999 Offer Price: Rs. 16,999 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Tecno POVA 5G The Tecno POVA 5G is the latest addition to the Tecno family. This flagship device is packed with cutting-edge features that will take your mobile experience to the next level. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and runs on the latest Android 11 OS. With an impressive 6.5-inch HD+ dot-in display, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Plus, the long-lasting 6500mAh battery ensures you never run out of power. Equipped with a triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera, you can capture stunning photos and videos with ease. Get ready for fast and smooth performance with this phone by getting it at a huge discount from the sale.

Original Price: Rs. 28,999 Offer Price: Rs. 15,499 (as of 19/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 11. Realme Narzo 50 5G The Realme Narzo 50 5G is an affordable and powerful 5G-enabled smartphone. With a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen, it offers an immersive viewing experience and powerful performance. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC and 6 GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. Additionally, its 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging ensure you can enjoy hours of usage on a single charge. With a 48 MP triple camera system, you can capture stunning images and videos with ease. It is a great device to help you stay productive and entertained on the go.