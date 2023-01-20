11 Best Headphones Under Rs. 1500 to Experience Ultimate Sound Quality

Headphones are an essential audio accessory for anyone looking to enjoy their music on the go. You may be an avid music enthusiast or just someone who wants to listen to their favorite tunes while commuting, headphones can provide the best solution. If you are on the hunt for the best headphones or just looking to upgrade your current pair, either way, finding the ideal set of headphones can be a daunting task. With so many different makes and models available, it can be hard to know where to start. But here is our list of the 11 best headphones with a wide range of features offering superior sound quality and great comfort. Explore these headphones under Rs. 1500 from the Amazon sale and discover the ultimate pair for your needs. 11 Best Headphones Under Rs. 1500 to Stay Connected

1. boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones With Mic The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones provide an excellent audio experience with impressive sound quality. The headset has a lightweight design that is comfortable to wear, and the adjustable headband ensures a perfect fit. It features a built-in mic for hands-free calling and the Bluetooth technology allows for easy and quick pairing with compatible devices. With its powerful drivers and deep bass, you can enjoy a powerful and immersive sound experience. It also comes with an in-line remote that lets you control music and calls with a single touch. Enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere you go with these wireless headphones.

Original Price: Rs. 3,990 Offer Price: Rs. 1,099 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Logitech H151 Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic The Logitech H151 Wired On-Ear Headphones provide superior sound quality and comfort. They feature plush ear pads that provide superior cushioning, allowing you to stay comfortable even after hours of listening. With their slim, lightweight design and adjustable headband, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go listening. The adjustable microphone ensures clear calls, so you can stay connected with friends and family. With a detachable cable, you have the flexibility to easily switch from listening to talking. Enjoy the convenience of quick access to music and call controls on the ear cup. Get ready for an immersive listening experience wherever you go by shopping it from the Amazon sale.

Original Price: Rs. 1,595 Offer Price: Rs. 1,495 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic The ZEBRONICS Over Ear Headphones is a great choice for those looking for a quality listening experience at an affordable price. With their powerful sound drivers, these headphones deliver deep bass and crystal-clear highs with minimal distortion. And with its Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream your music wirelessly from your device and listen to your favorite tunes anywhere anytime. Plus, the adjustable headband ensures a comfortable fit while the built-in microphone allows you to take calls without having to remove your headphones. Finally, the lightweight design makes it the best companion for your commute or travel.

Original Price: Rs. 1,399 Offer Price: Rs. 599 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 4. PTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic The PTron Studio Headphones offer superior sound quality and comfort for a truly immersive listening experience. The headphones feature advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and a soft ear cushion for superior comfort. With its long battery life and easy-to-use controls, it is the ideal companion for any music lover. Enjoy rich, clear sound and exceptional comfort with these headphones.

Original Price: Rs. 1,999 Offer Price: Rs. 599 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic The Boult Headphones are designed to deliver powerful sound quality, superior comfort, and an immersive audio experience. Featuring a built-in mic, you can easily take calls, play music, and access voice-controlled assistants for hands-free convenience. With state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the ProBass Thunder is capable of delivering Hi-Fi audio with low latency, ensuring a seamless connection and crystal-clear sound. The ergonomic ear cups and adjustable headband provide superior comfort and with up to 20 hours of playtime, you can enjoy your music for hours on end.

Original Price: Rs. 3,999 Offer Price: Rs. 998 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic Experience true audio bliss with the Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones. These headphones are equipped with a powerful 40mm driver that delivers deep, rich bass and crisp highs with every note. The Bluetooth connection and built-in mic allow you to connect over calls and stream your favorite music with ease. The comfortable over-ear design ensures a snug fit for long listening sessions, while the foldable design makes them easy to store and transport. Enjoy your music with superior sound quality and convenience with these headphones.

Original Price: Rs. 1,999 Offer Price: Rs. 929 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Ambrane RangerZ 2-in-1 Wireless Headphones with Mic + Speakers The Ambrane RangerZ Headphones are ideal for the ultimate music lover. These headphones feature a powerful 9mm neodymium driver and dynamic bass to ensure high-definition sound quality. The headphones provide a comfortable fit with soft ear-pad cushions and adjustable headbands for maximum comfort. As well as being wireless, the headphones also feature a built-in mic and speakers, allowing you to take calls and listen to audio from your mobile devices. The headphones also have a long battery life of up to 8 hours and come with a USB charging cable. With these headphones, you can enjoy your music and make calls in comfort and style.

Original Price: Rs. 3,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,299 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 8. MI Super Bass Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic The MI Super Bass Headphones are perfect for listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks wherever you go. The headphones feature a powerful 40mm driver and cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.0 technology for an exceptional sound experience. The on-ear design offers superior comfort and superior sound isolation while the adjustable headband provides a secure and comfortable fit. The built-in microphone allows you to make and take calls with ease. The headphones also come with a USB charging cable so you can listen to your music for up to 8 hours. With their superior sound quality, superior comfort, and superior convenience, these headphones will become your go-to headphones for all your audio needs.

Original Price: Rs. 2,199 Offer Price: Rs. 1,299 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 9. boAt Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones The boAt Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are the best choice for enjoying the best of modern audio technology. Featuring a sleek and stylish design, they are equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and a range of up to 10m, allowing you to move freely while taking calls or listening to music. The built-in mic and in-line controls provide you with total control over your audio, while the soft ear cushions provide maximum comfort for extended listening sessions. With a battery life of up to 8 hours, you can enjoy your music for hours on end without ever having to worry about running out of power. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls, they are the superb choice for your audio needs.

Original Price: Rs. 2,499 Offer Price: Rs. 999 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Zebronics Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic The Zebronics Zeb-Bang Pro Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic are the perfect solution for those who want superior audio quality without the hassle of wires. These headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 technology for high-quality, wireless streaming from your favorite device. The built-in microphone makes it easy to take calls or control your music without ever having to reach for your phone. The soft, cushioned ear cups ensure maximum comfort and sound insulation, while the adjustable headband ensures a perfect fit. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for taking with you on the go. Enjoy superior sound quality and total freedom with these headphones.

Original Price: Rs. 2,499 Offer Price: Rs. 999 (as of 20/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 11. GOVO GOBOLD 610 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone with Mic Enjoy superior audio quality with this stylish and comfortable GOVO GOBOLD 610 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone. These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology, making it easy to connect to any compatible device. With its ergonomic design, the GOBOLD 610 fits securely and comfortably around your ears, making it ideal for long hours of listening. The GOBOLD 610 is designed with a durable aluminum alloy frame, providing a lightweight and comfortable fit while providing superior sound isolation. With a built-in microphone and call answer/end buttons, taking calls or adjusting the volume is easy and convenient.