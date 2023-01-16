11 Best Smartwatches to Stay in the Game

Smartwatches have become the must-have accessory for everyone, and it's hard to beat the top brands in the industry. Not only do they offer a range of features, from tracking fitness goals to streaming music, but they also provide a variety of styles that can fit any look or lifestyle. Be it something sleek and modern or something more classic and timeless, the top brands have something to suit your needs and style.To get the ultimate in smartwatches, let’s take a look at the 11 best smartwatches from the most popular brands that you can shop at a low price due to the unimaginable sale deals on Amazon. 11 Best Smartwatches to Shop Now

1. Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Silicone Men's Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Men's Smartwatch is the perfect combination of the latest technology and classic design. This stunning timepiece features a black silicone wristband and a 46mm black case that lets you make a bold statement. The touchscreen display allows you to quickly access your favorite apps, such as music streaming, heart rate monitoring, and GPS tracking. Plus, it has an in-built speaker, so you can carry your favorite music with you anywhere you go. With the Fossil Gen 5, you can stay connected to your phone with notifications, and even store up to 300 of your favorite songs. It's the perfect blend of form and function.

Original Price: Rs. 22,995 Offer Price: Rs.9,196 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch is the ultimate companion for your modern lifestyle. With it, you’ll be able to stay connected to your world like never before. The intuitive “Wear OS by Google” and its accompanying app give you access to all the notifications and data you need at a glance. The built-in speaker allows you to make and take calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. With its medical-grade SpO2 sensors, you can get accurate heart rate and oxygen saturation data to help you stay healthy. You can also keep an eye on your location with the integrated GPS, and make payments quickly and securely with the “NFC” feature. And lastly, its wellness features let you monitor your overall health and fitness goals.

Original Price: Rs. 18,495 Offer Price: Rs.1,195 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch The Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch features a stunning Amoled display of 1.78” with a high quality metal body and is designed to make a statement. Its various sports modes, over 100 watch faces, proper health suite and stress monitor make it the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. With a remarkable 7 days of battery life and 3 ATM water resistance, you can rely on this smartwatch to keep up with your daily routine. Whether you're looking for a stylish accessory or a powerful fitness tool, it is one of the best choices. Add it to your watch collection by buying it at an amazing deal from the ongoing sale.

Original Price: Rs. 12,995 Offer Price: Rs.5,993 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch The Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch is the ideal addition to any active lifestyle. Featuring a 1.69" top quality touch display, this stylish smartwatch offers a vivid display and easy navigation. With Bluetooth calling, you can make and receive calls on the go. The built-in heart rate, SpO2 monitor and AI sleep monitoring allow you to better track your health and wellness. With the voice AI (Google/Siri) assistant, you can easily access information and ask questions. Get the Maxima Max Pro Turbo Smartwatch and stay connected without sacrificing style.

Original Price: Rs. 6,999 Offer Price: Rs.1,998 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Vibez by Lifelong Urbane Smartwatch Vibez by Lifelong Urbane Smartwatch is a stylish smartwatch that is great for everyday wear, with a sleek and modern design. With 24x7 heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, you can monitor your health in real-time. An 8-sport mode allows you to customize your workouts and track your progress. The sleep monitor helps you get a better night's sleep and the IP67 waterproof rating ensures the watch can withstand splashes and immersion in water. The 7 days battery backup ensures that you are never left without power. And with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, you can rest assured that your watch is always in perfect condition.

Original Price: Rs.1 2,999 Offer Price: Rs.2298 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Maxima Max Pro Knight Smartwatch Maxima Max Pro Knight Smartwatch is a feature-rich smartwatch that is designed to meet your daily needs and provide you with an incredible user experience. With its 550 Nits brightness, crystal clear sound, and voice assistant, you can stay connected and never miss a beat. It also features a heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor to keep track of your health and fitness levels. Additionally, you can enjoy up to 30 different exercise modes and inbuilt games to keep you entertained and engaged. Stay connected, monitor your health, or just have some fun, this smartwatch is sure to exceed your expectations.

Original Price: Rs. 7,500 Offer Price: Rs.2,497 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Maxima Max Pro Hero Smartwatch The Maxima Max Pro Hero Smartwatch is the perfect choice for those looking for an advanced and versatile smartwatch. With its advanced dual-chip Bluetooth calling, the largest display at 1.83", and 600 nits of brightness, this watch is designed to provide you with an unparalleled experience. The 100+ sports modes ensure that you stay active and in shape, while the premium metal design gives it a stylish and sophisticated look. But that is not all, it also offers 24X7HR, SpO2, and sleep monitoring, as well as in-built games, so you'll never be bored. With this smartwatch, you can stay connected and stay active no matter where you are.

Original Price: Rs. 8,999 Offer Price: Rs.1,997 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch Get ready to go the distance and push your limits with this amazing smartwatch from Fire-Boltt. This sleek and stylish watch is perfect for tracking your fitness, health, and wellness goals. It features a 1.3" display with a 240*240 PX resolution for crystal clear visuals, as well as Bluetooth calling capabilities. With over 120 sports modes, you can measure a variety of activities from running and cycling to swimming and even yoga. The watch also includes SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and IP67 rating, so you can stay informed on your health and fitness levels. The durable and water-resistant design ensures your watch will last for years to come.

Original Price: Rs. 9,999 Offer Price: Rs.1,799 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 9. Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch is the absolute choice for health-conscious individuals looking for a stylish and reliable timepiece. With its 1.69" large color display, you can easily monitor your health, fitness, and sports data. The watch offers 2 weeks of battery life and is water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs, making it a great choice for swimming and other water-related activities. It also has a cricket sports data monitoring feature and 60 sports modes to choose from. Additionally, this watch is capable of measuring blood-oxygen saturation levels.

Original Price: Rs. 4,999 Offer Price: Rs.1,799 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Vibez by Lifelong Cacia Women Smartwatch Vibez by Lifelong Cacia Women Smartwatch is a superb blend of fashion and technology for the active woman. Featuring a 1.09" HD display for crystal clear visuals, it ensures you can stay connected with your loved ones and stay informed of the latest happenings. With 24x7 heart rate and SpO2 tracking, this watch provides you with reliable and accurate data to monitor your health. Moreover, it also has 8+ sports modes and a sleep monitor to help you track your activity and rest. The IP67 rating makes it waterproof and dustproof, while the 3-day battery backup ensures you stay powered all day long. Finally, this smartwatch comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind.

Original Price: Rs. 16,999 Offer Price: Rs.2,998 (as of 16/1/2023 13:00 IST) Buy Now 11. Helix Timex Metalfit Smartwatch The Helix Timex Metalfit Smartwatch is an advanced timepiece designed to help you stay active, healthy, and connected - all while looking stylish. It features a complete metal body and a feature of “touch-to-wake”, allowing you to access your data quickly and easily. You can also track your heart rate monitor, activity and sleep with the included step counter and sleep monitor. Plus, with its waterproof design, you can take it with you everywhere you go. With an incredible discount on it, you will be happy to buy it from this sale.