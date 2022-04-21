I am not that into fashion but the OPPO F21 Pro changed all that!

To tell you the truth, I have never really been fond of gaudy statement pieces or accessories that speak volumes about my look but ever since I laid my eyes on the OPPO F21 Pro, things are not the same anymore! Bringing the best of both worlds together, the F21 Pro boasts an exclusive, unique, and trendy design that strikes the right chord between classic and modern! And now that I think of it, I am actually starting to imagine the ways in which I can give a quick fashion upgrade to my looks inspired by this trendy smartphone. I guess I will just ditch any more add-ons and rather team my dresses with this one hell of a smartphone! Before that, here is my verdict on why the OPPO F21 Pro is the most fashionable accessory out there.

Seamlessly blending the best of classic elements with modern techniques, OPPO is known to set a trend with its luxurious design philosophy and eye-catching colors.

The F21 Pro takes inspiration from OPPO’s design aesthetics and exhibits unique craftsmanship in form of OPPO's self-developed and innovative industry-first Fiberglass-Leather Design (Available for Sunset Orange) which makes the device exclusive. The Fiberglass-Leather Design has a unibody enclosure that combines different layers of leather and fiberglass in a seamless manner making the phone more integrated and thinner. It’s made with high-quality material and has passed many wear resistance tests making it extremely durable and long-lasting. And not just that, the appealing OPPO Glow design that imparts a smooth feel and fingerprint resistance is the cherry on top.

The F21 Pro offers a fabulous ultra slim retro design enough to make a statement on its own. Even if I am not carrying a purse or a sling bag with my outfit, the OPPO F21 Pro with its hint of retro touch adds appeal to my overall look and the straight-edge middle frame makes it super comfortable to hold in the palms. The device is slim (7.54mm), and lightweight (175 gm) which makes flaunting the device easy! Even if you are not planning to carry a clutch or mini purse, this phone will fit right in your palms and make for the most sophisticated accessory to pair with your look.

While many smartphones do not offer a plethora of options when it comes to color, the OPPO F21 Pro seems to have us covered in that matter. The F21 Pro is available in two stunning colors: Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black which is enough to give fashionistas like me inspiration to style my next look. These are trendy and eye-catching color options so what more could I want!

The OPPO F21 Pro has a lot of other design features that meet the eyes. For one, the dual-ring floating breathing light design remains perfectly hidden under the two main rear cameras design. When the light is on, it looks like two angelic rings appear making the rear design more appealing!

A dream for a minimal fashionista, like me, the OPPO F21 Pro goes a step ahead to blend fashion and technology in the most subtle yet significant way possible. So, next time I am headed for an intimate dinner date, I will just pair my favorite black dress with my OPPO F21 Pro! You can also create a day look with a maxi dress, OPPO F21 Pro, and some casual shoes.

Talking about creating stylish looks what better way to make them memorable than a professional photoshoot. Which by the way is possible thanks to the flagship-grade portrait camera system on the F21 Pro! I am so glad that OPPO has managed to elevate the camera effects which is big news for a lot of people (like me) who are looking for a great camera experience on a decent budget.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup (64MP Main Camera + 2MP Micro-lens + 2MP Depth Camera) and a 32MP Ultra-Sensing Selfie Camera. I greatly enjoyed taking selfies with this device as it has seamlessly integrated the flagship IMX709 sensor that brings significant improvement and all-new features to the front camera for the first time. The IMX709 is a new generation RGBW sensor. It has introduced white pixels that can capture more light, and are more sensitive to light intensity than other pixels, allowing more amount of light intake and therefore clearer photos! I honestly feel that the selfies taken on the F21 Pro are a great way to capture the best version of me. With a host of other portrait features like AI Portrait Enhancement customized for India, Portrait Retouching, and AI Scene Enhancement the OPPO F21 Pro is one of few rare smartphones in a price range of 20-30K that packs so much into the camera system.

The AMOLED FHD+6.4'' punch-hole display delivers a comfortable viewing experience. So, whether you are watching your favorite Netflix series or playing games on it, you will get nothing but the best visuals for your eyes. The device comes with 33W SUPERVOOC charging that can pump the phone’s 4500mAh battery to 100% in as little as 60 minutes. Lastly, it has superior performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM (+5GB RAM expansion), TUV certification, and ColorOS 12.

Backed by the perfect design and finest features, the OPPO F21 Pro is a trendy, stylish, and on-point smartphone! And those who prefer to make a stunning style statement with minimal accessories, the OPPO F21 Pro is the way to go.

The OPPO F21 Pro is priced at INR 22999 and will be available for purchase across online and mainline retailers from April 15th. For offers please check the section below

And while we are talking about stylish tech gadgets, do check out OPPO’s latest TWS earbuds the Enco Air2 Pro. This IoT product comes in two stunning colors white and grey. Packed in a stylish reflective bubble case, it gives the device a touch of understated class while adopting a curved design. The earbuds themselves are designed to maximize wear comfort and minimize long-time wear fatigue. Thanks to a 12.4mm titanised diaphragm driver, 'Enco Live' and dual-core active noise cancelling (ANC) chip, the Enco Air2 Pro delivers an outstanding audio experience.

The device works easily for up to seven hours on a full charge and you get 28 hours of music streaming with the charging case. Priced at a neat INR 3499, the Enco Air2 Pro is available for purchase from April 21st on OPPO online store and mainline retail outlets.

Offers and Availability for OPPO F21 Pro