EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti on festivities: Want everyone to have eco friendly Diwali like me

Rohit Suchanti plays the role of Rishi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. The show explores the story of a woman who is an ardent follower of Goddess Laxmi but she faces various numerous issues due to financial crunches. It is a fictional show in which the Goddess Laxmi takes the form of a woman and enter her house to help her. The actor Rohit Suchanti plays an important role in the show. He shared in an interview with Pinkvilla about his Diwali celebrations and festivities during childhood.

He said, “I will be celebrating Diwali with my family after 2 long years, so mostly will do Pooja at home and will be hogging all the sweets possible. I don't burst crackers and would want everyone to have an eco-friendly Diwali just like me. I believe all the festivals should be celebrated but not at the cost of harming Mother nature. Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Holi or any kind of big scale celebration should not inspire disturbing other creatures on Earth. It is not a wise practice to use firecrackers on any occasion and I highly oppose that.”

Talking about his childhood days celebrations with his family, he said, “I remember as kids we all used to be together and had a gala time with our group while my mom cooked some very tasty and mouth-watering food. We even used to take blessings from elders hoping we would get something in return. Those are some of the very fond memories which will always be cherished. Now times have changed, and we don't get much time to spend with our family and video calls have become the new normal.”

Talking about the importance of the festival in his life, Rohit shared, “For me Diwali has always been special because this is the time when you forget and forgive, you want to build your bond. So I wish peace and harmony across the world on this auspicious day.”



