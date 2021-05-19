EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi talks about biggest ‘khatra’ on KKK11; Calls herself her biggest competition

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is quite excited about being a part of the adventure based reality show.

Dahiya is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. While the actress has been a part of several successful shows, her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has won her millions of hearts. And while she has been missing from the small screen for a while, Divyanka will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and her fans can’t keep calm to watch her in this adventure based reality show as shows off her adventurous side.

Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, got candid about the show and called herself her biggest conversation on KKK11. During the conversation, Divyanka said that she does see herself as a Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I am not sure if I am at that level at this moment as I used to be a couple of years ago as I used to do a lot of adventurous activities back in Bhopal. However, there has been a huge gap of so many years and all I have been doing was working, acting and shooting. Now, I have been a part of an entirely different field for several years. So, in a way, it is a big khatra for me as I will be once again doing things that I used to love doing at one point. But I am sure I am going to enjoy it. I will go there and will have new experience and memories,” the actress was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Divyanka also stated she will be competing with herself as she wants to see if she can still do stuff that she used to do earlier. She also mentioned that she is quite concerned about the tasks involving creepy crawlies and she doesn’t like them and that they are difficult to deal with. However, she did seem determined to do all the tasks. It will be interesting to see how well she will be performing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

