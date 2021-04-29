EXCLUSIVE: Faisal Khan on dancing being his priority post accident: Danced with my hands when I was bedridden

Faisal Khan, who is known for his stunning dancing skills, got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his love for dance, his journey so far and coping with the pandemic.

Faisal Khan is among the most loved actors in the television industry who has carved a niche for himself not just because of his dapper looks and acting prowess, but also for his impeccable dancing skills. In fact, dance played a key role in introducing him to acting. And while Faisal doesn’t miss a chance to flaunt his love for dance, the young actor feels that dance is a necessity for him now and will always be his first love.

For the uninitiated, Faisal had met with a major accident a couple of months ago which had left him bedridden for months. However, the actor believes that it was dance that pumped him up back then. On the occasion of International Dance Day, Faisal got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up on his journey with dance and also spoke about how he has been coping with the pandemic. Here are the excerpts

What does dance mean to you?

Dance has been an integral part of my life. It is that first gear of my life that has pushed me to where I am right now. Dance will be my top most priority all my life.

How has your journey from DID till now been?

It's been 9 years since my journey from DID till now. It’s been a journey full of experiences, both good and bad. A lot of ups and downs, and a lot more learning to do.

How did dance help you when you were bedridden for a long time a few years ago?

Dance has always pumped me up. Especially, when I met with the accident, I was bedridden after that for months. But I would still dance with my hands. I never let dance go away from my life even for a day. I remember I ordered a few things online like a crystal ball or a stick and would choreograph with them. Whenever I am low, I dance and relieve myself.

Can you imagine life without dance?

Oh no! I cannot imagine life without dance. I believe that when we are born, the first attraction to us is beats and every baby does tap his feet to catchy beats. That's how we are introduced to dance at a toddler level. It's that impactful and deeply sown in our body naturally. When we see old people dance, it automatically brings across a smile on our face.

How do you think dance can help people mentally to keep fit during the pandemic?

I am sure people are getting mentally affected due to the pandemic. But I genuinely believe that any kind of artistic things, like dancing, singing, painting do make you feel relieved and get you away from stress. Through dance especially we get to express our inner emotions. We have dance forms like Crump or Classical where expressing ourselves is an important part of that form in itself.

How are you coping up with the pandemic?

It's Ramadan going on and I have put all my focus on Ibaadat which means praying a lot. Whenever I get time, I indulge in watching series, and I also have my dance classes going on, so I am busy that way. Also, I do not want to feel the way I felt during the lockdown last year. So I am trying different methods and a variety of creativity to keep myself busy and focused even during these tough times.

Faisal as an actor or dancer?

Faisal as an artist, I would vouch for. Be it acting, or dancing, I can't choose either in specific.

What do you think of the kids in today's dance reality shows like Super Dancer?

Today's generation is superb. I feel old in front of them. I mean looking at such toddlers perform as if they have been practising for years is unimaginable. I feel that apna time gaya ab (Our time is gone). They are so fabulous. It's just unbelievable! It just proves that dance has a great future in India.

Do you think the industry is going to face tough competition in the world of dance in the near future?

In India, dance is evolving at jet speed like never before. There was a time when dance wasn't considered a great platform but now, it has prioritised and how! A lot of dancers are getting international exposure and which is giving a boost to the field of dance. It's going to be a tough competition going ahead.

Do you think dance, in current times, is more of gymnastics and less of actual dance?

Dance and gymnastics are way different. You can use gymnastics in dance. But if somebody is doing plain gymnastics, you can't call it dance. You perform, sway your body to the beats and then can also inculcate gymnastics to it. So dance and gymnastics are very different things. There was a time, not long ago when people were just happy seeing dancers perform gymnastics and less of dance. Being a dancer myself, I have tried almost all forms of dance and I too felt that some dancers were forcibly making people believe that their gymnastic moves were actually dance moves and that is so wrong. I wouldn't call it dance at all. But thankfully now that I am seeing shows like Super Dancer, I can say that- THAT is dance. The kids are so good and moreover their mentors are fabulous. I am happy to see that they are sticking to dance more than only stunts!

