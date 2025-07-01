Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 5 actors who rejected Dilip Joshi-portrayed Jethalal, Rajpal Yadav to Kiku Sharda

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is celebrated as one of the most beloved sitcoms on Indian television, which has an engaging storyline. Since its debut in 2008, the show has maintained a strong connection with its audience. Each week, it consistently ranks in the top 5 of the TRP charts due to its exceptional comic timing and the performances of its talented cast. Among all the characters that grace the screen, one character stands out as a remarkable favorite: Dilip Joshi's portrayal of Jethalal.

Dilip Joshi's character Jethalal has been the heartbeat of the show. His remarkable talent shines through his impeccable comic timing, facial expressions, and a bond with his on-screen wife, Daya (played by Disha Vakani).

Jethalal’s hilarious one-liners and heartfelt moments have created a special place in the audience's hearts. Interestingly, several other prominent actors were approached for the part before Joshi made it truly his own.

Here are 5 actors who rejected the role of Jethalal:

1- Rajpal Yadav

The talented actor Rajpal Yadav was originally offered the chance to portray Jethalal. Known for his extraordinary comic skills and versatility, Yadav chose to turn down the role for reasons that remain his own.

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, he reflected on his decision, expressing, "No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character."

2- Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar, who has made unforgettable impressions in popular serials like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Comedy Circus, was also offered this role. However, he had to decline due to prior work commitments.

Ali is affectionately known as ‘Dadi’ from The Kapil Sharma Show, where his comedic style has earned him a loyal fan base.

3- Kiku Sharda

Renowned for his colorful and comedic portrayals of characters such as Baccha Yadav and Palak in The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda also rejected the role of Jethalal. His decision was because he wanted to avoid a long-term commitment to a full-fledged series.

4- Ahsaan Qureshi

Ahsaan Qureshi, a prominent name in stand-up comedy, also declined the offer for Jethalal. His participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge showcased his immense talent.

5- Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi, best known for his remarkable portrayal of Daroga Happu Singh in the widely popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, also turned down the opportunity to play Jethalal. His decision was due to existing professional commitments.

Today, Dilip Joshi has brilliantly embodied the role of Jethalal for countless years. Along with him, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Sacchin Shrof, and more in pivotal roles.

