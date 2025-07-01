Bigg Boss 19 New Update: Salman Khan to kickstart shoot for first teaser on THIS date

Get ready! The makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss are preparing to launch its 19th season, and excitement is at an all-time high. Following the conclusion of the last season in January 2025, preparations for Bigg Boss 19 are in full swing. Reports indicate that Salman Khan, who has been a beloved host of the show for many years, is set to film the season's first teaser this month.

Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss 19

According to a report from India Forums, the shooting of the first teaser featuring Salman Khan is scheduled to take place between July 8 and July 12. Before heading to Ladakh for another shoot, he will film the highly anticipated teaser for this controversial reality show. While official details are yet to be out, fans can look forward to the return of their favorite reality show very soon.

The first promo for Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be released at the end of July. Reports suggest that the show may air in mid-August, although official confirmation is still pending.

Salman Khan has a deep-rooted association with Bigg Boss, and this will mark his 16th time hosting the show.

Before filming the promo, the creators are reportedly set to unveil the first official logo for Bigg Boss 19.

Details about Bigg Boss 19

Pinkvilla has exclusively informed its audience that Bigg Boss 19 will break from the traditional three-month format and instead run for approximately 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the show's history. Typically, Bigg Boss premieres in September or October; however, this year, the show will premiere earlier.

The theme for this season is titled "Rewind," signaling a return to the essence of previous seasons. Notably, there will be a Secret Room, a fan-favorite twist that allows contestants to secretly observe their housemates before re-entering the game with new strategies.

The countdown for the promo and the show's release has officially begun.

Speaking about the last season, Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. He also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

