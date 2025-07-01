Helly Shah reveals experiencing casting couch for big project that came with huge condition: 'You have to come to a place...'

Helly Shah has been a renowned actress in the telly industry because of her talent and choice of work. Over the years, she has proven her excellence in numerous shows and continues to flourish. In a recent interview, the actress recalled turning down an offer for a big project that didn't align with her principles. She recalled being asked to do an online compromise to get work and mentioned how it shocked her.

Helly Shah recalls being asked to do online compromise for work

While speaking to India Forums, Helly Shah opened up about losing web shows as she was not ready to do certain scenes in which she wasn't comfortable. She elaborated how she didn't agree to do scenes and lost projects. Helly went on to describe a certain incident when she was offered a huge project, but the message that she received for it shocked and surprised her.

The actress refused to reveal the name of the big project and said that it could cause trouble. Helly revealed how she was happy when she was approached for the show. She further disclosed what happened that left her shocked.

Helly revealed, "Then there was this huge message: 'There is a condition,' You will have to come to a certain place and this and that. I said please find somebody else. I cannot do it."

She then shared more details about it and revealed what happened when she denied the offer. Helly revealed, "The reply that came was even more shocking. The person said, 'It is okay on phone also. That it will work online.' Online compromise."

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame shared that she blocked that number, unable to fathom how people can be so "shameless." Helly continued, "There is no decency at all. It is just, it is bad that there are people like this. So yes, I did not do that project because I will not do anything that goes against my ethics."

On the professional front, Helly Shah has starred in numerous shows. She was last seen in Zyada Mat Udd, which recently went off air.

