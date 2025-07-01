Exclusive VIDEO of Karan Veer Mehra's 2 BHK home in Mumbai: Well-designed bar to workspace

Karan Veer Mehra, known to be the audience's favorite celebrity, recently welcomed Pinkvilla into his house. The actor gave a detailed tour of his 2-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. The apartment is located on the 8th floor, and the actor has a scenic view from his home. The house is a cosy abode, which is more of his workspace than his living space. Let's take a tour of his plush Mumbai home.

Karan Veer Mehra's Mumbai Home Tour

Entrance

The main entrance showcases a rich brown wooden door adorned with a striking "K" logo and a name plate that reads "KVM Office." Adjacent to the door is a large mirror.

Living Room, Dining Table, Bar

After entering, you find Karan Veer Mehra's living room. The space features a brown sofa, a tea table, and a two-seater coffee table, along with a small fridge stocked with liquor. The cushions on the sofa have been customized and gifted by fans. On the left side wall, several green indoor plants are placed on a glass shelf. You can also find statues of Ganesha and Buddha near the plants. A small classic mirror is placed on the shelf.

Next to the plants, there is a rectangular mirror mounted on the wall. A large television is displayed along with a black cabinet that has books and other essentials, including his old showreel and favorite movie DVDs.

The living room window has automatic curtains that can be controlled via a remote. One corner of the room also features an old lamp. One wall is adorned with beautiful paintings, while the right side of the living room includes a wooden dining table that seats four.

There is a well-designed black bar that showcases Karan Veer's favorite items, including trophies from Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, photo frames, artifacts, alcohol bottles, glasses, and gifts from his sister's kids, as well as photo frames from his football club.

Kitchen

Karan Veer's kitchen follows a black and white theme. It is outfitted with numerous cabinets, an oven, a fridge, and an automatic chimney. The kitchen features a large window, and the countertops are well-organised with plenty of storage.

Workspace

The Bigg Boss 18 winner's house includes an office room. Upon entering, you will see the awards displayed in the right corner by the door. The workspace contains a large computer and study table, and the wall is adorned with his cap collection. There is a designated space for his awards, a cabinet filled with books, and a carrom board and guitar mounted on the wall. The office room features a sofa bed and a small temple fixed within the cabinet. A mirror is also hung on the wall, and there is a cupboard for storing his gym wear and shoes.

Bedroom

The bedroom is furnished with a single bed, a television, a dressing table, and a wardrobe. It showcases a yellow and white color scheme and includes a well-organized cabinet for storing his favorite perfumes, reflecting his passion for fragrances.

Speaking about his work life, Karan Veer Mehra will soon be seen in Omung Kumar's upcoming film titled Silaa.

