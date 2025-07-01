Harshad Chopda's net worth is over Rs 50 crore or less? Everything you need to know about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's wealth

Harshad Chopda is one of the beloved celebrities in the entertainment industry. Known for his versatility, the actor has carved out an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. He is currently starring in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. His exceptional acting has earned him significant recognition, making him a prominent star on television. As a result of his hard work, the actor has amassed a considerable net worth.

Harshad Chopda's net worth

Harshad Chopda is a bankable actor, and his dedication over the years has contributed to his stardom. Thanks to his illustrious career, Harshad is one of the richest actors, with a net worth of around Rs 50 crore. According to The Daily Jagran, Harshad's net worth is approximately Rs 40 crore, which reflects his commitment and success.

Throughout his career, the popular TV star has gained widespread recognition for his roles in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans admire not only his acting skills but also his good looks. Over the years, Harshad has demonstrated his versatility, establishing himself as one of the most popular actors.

About Harshad Chopda's new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

After impressing audiences as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chopda has made a return to the screen with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the new season stars Shivangi Joshi alongside Harshad.

The official promo for the show was released on social media on March 25, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited its premiere. In the show, he plays Rishabh while Shivangi Joshi portrays Bhagyashree.

The storyline revolves around the complicated relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh. Although Bhagyashree is Rishabh's boss, they find themselves compelled to fake a relationship. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered on June 16 and airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

