6 TV celeb couples whose separation became a public spectacle: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel

The lives of celebrities have always been in the spotlight. Whether it’s their achievements or personal struggles, their lives often feel like an open book. Once an actor steps into the limelight, it becomes challenging for them to keep their private matters under wraps. Similarly, there have been several TV celebrity couples whose personal challenges, particularly their broken marriages, became a subject of public discussion. Here’s a list of TV celebrity couples whose personal lives have often been on display.

6 TV celeb couples whose separation became a public spectacle

1- Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and her businessman husband, Rajeev Sen, got married in 2019. Since their marriage, the couple faced compatibility issues and frequent arguments. In July 2022, they filed for divorce. However, on September 1, 2022, they decided to put their separation on hold for the sake of their Ziana.

But things turned uglier, and both decided to part ways eventually. Following their divorce, Ziana has been living with Charu. Despite their separation, Charu and Rajeev often made headlines for exchanging various accusations against each other.

2- Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 but filed for divorce just ten months after their wedding. Dalljiet shared wedding pictures on Nikhil's birthday, where she accused him of hurting her. She alleged that Nikhil cheated on her and had an extramarital affair. On the other hand, Nikhil claimed that their marriage was invalid due to unresolved issues from his previous marriage.

3- Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik

Aditi Sharma secretly married Abhineet Kaushik on November 12, 2024, but the couple separated within four months. Aditi wanted to keep their marriage private, fearing it would hurt her career. Abhineet revealed that Aditi was still seeing her co-star, Samarthya Gupta, even after their wedding.

When confronted about it, Aditi dismissed their marriage as invalid and referred to it as a "mock shoot." The couple had been in a live-in relationship for several years prior to their marriage, but ended up separating after accusing each other of various issues.

4- Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chowdhary in 1998 at the young age of 19. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari. Shweta and Raja were married for seven years, during which she fought for six years to obtain a divorce due to their toxic relationship and Raja's domestic abuse. After their separation, Shweta gained custody of their daughter, Palak.

5- Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra leveled serious accusations against each other during their relationship. In 2021, Nisha filed an FIR against Karan for domestic violence and infidelity. Karan, in turn, blamed Nisha for the problems in their marriage, alleging that she misbehaved with his parents. Following their divorce, their son, Kavish Mehra, stayed with Nisha, who requested sole custody and no alimony.

6- Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were in a long-term relationship before marrying in 2012. However, they decided to separate nine years later and were granted a divorce in January 2022. Together, they have a daughter, Ayra, who was born through surrogacy, and Sanjeeda received custody of her after the divorce. The couple made headlines when reports emerged that Sanjeeda did not allow Aamir to visit their daughter.

