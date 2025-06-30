The Traitors: Apoorva Mukhija compares Karan Johar's show to Bigg Boss, Elnaaz Norouzi reveals being diagnosed with PTSD

The Traitors has been in the buzz ever since it streamed online. Out of 20 celeb contestants, the two women who have stolen hearts with their game and personality are Apoorva Mukhija and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Elnaaz, who was the chosen Traitor, won hearts with her strategy and secrecy. In Apoorva aka Rebel Kid's vlog, the actor discussed how being a Traitor on the show took a toll on her mental health. Apoorva also compared the Karan Johar-hosted show to Bigg Boss.

Elnaaz Norouzi recalls being diagnosed with PTSD

In her new vlog, Apoorva Mukhija and Elnaaz Norouzi discussed how The Traitors was mentally challenging for them. Elnaaz explained that she used to build a strategy in her mind, but Purab Jha, who was also a Traitor, did not coordinate according to her plan, which left her exhausted.

Elnaaz Norouzi shared, "The constant lying, the constant acting, and constant deceiving everybody on that show was very, very heavy on me. I came out and I had PTSD. I was crying for 2 weeks. I was emotionally really down. It's not an easy thing."

For the uninformed, PTSD is Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's caused by a highly stressful or terrifying event.

Reflecting on how the makers were testing their psychology before participating, Elnaaz disclosed, "These people were doing 1000 psychological tests with us. Which I thought 'Yeh logo ka dimaag kharab hai. 600 sawal puch rahe hai. Legit 600 questions (Are they mad? 600 questions they are asking)' I was like, why are they doing this? After I came out, I realised that's why. It is so tough playing a Traitor."

Apoorva Mukhija compares Traitors to Bigg Boss

Apoorva agreed to what Elnaaz said and shared, "I couldn't get the show out of my system for months. That is all I would talk about it. It became my entire personality. I could not get out of it."

Apoorva compared the show to Bigg Boss, highlighting how the controversial reality show must be tough for the participants. She told Elnaaz, "You were there in 8 days, and people stay in Bigg Boss for how long. Being without your phones, not knowing, not having anyone to talk to, constantly being followed by your shadows, the wind chimes, constantly fighting with people, not having the food that you want to eat, it was all just too much."

Elnaaz pointed out the difference, stating that in Bigg Boss people stayed with their co-contestants, but in Traitors they were isolated. She said, "We used to go back, get into our rooms, and we were not allowed to leave our rooms. We were all by ourselves. We were all isolated. It's very different. The way you are not allowed to open your door and look out."

While Elnaaz was recently evicted from the show, Apoorva is still a part of Karan Johar's show. The grand finale of The Traitors is scheduled to happen on July 3.

