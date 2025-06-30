What was Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra’s first pay cheque?

Karan Veer Mehra is one of the beloved celebrities of the industry. After winning two back-to-back reality shows, the actor has been riding high on success and receives immense love from his fans. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Veer went down memory lane and recalled his first pay cheque. He even remembered his first unexpected meeting with Shah Rukh Khan during his first job.

Advertisement

Karan Veer Mehra reveals his first pay cheque

Karan Veer Mehra recently shared a story about his first paycheck with Pinkvilla, reflecting on his first job in Delhi. He worked in the hotel industry, where his role involved selling cards. Karan described how he met new people every day while making calls from the hotel.

He recalled, "I used to be paid Rs 1200 a week. Which was very big for me at that time." He noted that many of his friends were studying hotel management and were employed at the same hotel.

Watch Karan Veer Mehra's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Karan Veer Mehra recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Karan also recounted a memorable moment when Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor arrived at the hotel for an event. He shared that fans had crowded the area. He remembered the presence of bodyguards and how a hotel staff member greeted him, which caught the attention of SRK's guards. Mehra said that due to this, the bodyguards presumably recognized him as someone important.

Advertisement

During this time, Karan asked one of the bodyguards if Shah Rukh Khan was inside the hotel, and the guard confirmed that he was. The crowd outside was becoming frantic to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh, but Karan was allowed inside. Once he entered, he immediately spotted SRK, who also noticed him.

Karan recounted, "He started walking towards me, and I started walking with his entourage, and I entered the lift. In the lift, there was me Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and one of their manager."

He further shared an amusing moment when Shah Rukh Khan mentioned a lady who couldn't come up because of the guards. Karan recalled how he boldly replied, "I told them, 'Inspite of the guards, I have made my way through'."

When asked if he really said that, Karan confirmed he did and introduced himself as a "big fan" of Shah Rukh Khan. He concluded by mentioning that he spent his first paycheck on a celebration after meeting Shah Rukh.

Advertisement

On Television, Karan Veer Mehra was last seen in Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ: Did Aamir Khan fail to recognize Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere?