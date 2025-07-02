Jethalal and Babita Ji quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi breaks silence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian Television history. Over time, the show has hit the headlines for various unfavorable reasons, with several OG actors leaving the show.

Lately, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta were absent for an extended period ever since the ongoing ‘Bhootni’ storyline began. Social media was abuzz with rumors that the much-loved duo of Jethalal and Babita Ji were leaving the show. And now, Producer Asit Modi has broken his silence on the matter.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Money Control, Asit Modi rubbishes the rumors and said, “As you know, social media these days has become so negative that you should try to keep a positive mindset. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a completely positive show. It’s a family show that spreads happiness. So some people should think positively about it. It’s not right to spread rumours about small things or say anything inappropriate. That’s not a good thing.”

Asit Modi went on to add that there is no truth in the ongoing rumors. He said, “Lekin kuch nahi hai, sab log hamari team ka part hai. Kuch unke personal reasons the to us time nahi the. To aise koi baat nahi hai."

(But there’s nothing like that; everyone is part of our team. They were not present at that time due to some personal reasons. So, there’s no such issue.)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Ji, posted a BTS video of her from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her caption reads, “Rumors are always not true.”

Although Babita Ji is back on the show, it remains uncertain when Dilip Joshi, also known as Jethalal, will return and resume filming.

For the unversed, several beloved actors of TMKOC, including Disha Vakani, Jheel Mehta, Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat, Palak Sindhwani, Gurucharan Singh, and Neha Mehta, have all bid goodbye to the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, July 1: Ranbir Kapoor wrapping Ramayana to Kriti Sanon's heartfelt note for Dhanush and Aanand L Rai