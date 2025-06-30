Smriti Irani recalls walking out of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in 2014: 'Set was ready but there was a phone call...'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set for a new season, and the buzz about it has already begun. According to reports, the shooting for the latest edition has commenced, with the original cast members reuniting to reprise their roles as key characters.

Amid this buzz, in a recent interview, Smriti Irani disclosed that the new season was scheduled to be revamped in 2014. Yes, the actress revealed that she left the TV show to focus on her political career.

Advertisement

Smriti Irani reveals walking out of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

In an interview with Karan Johar on the special show We The Women of Mojo Story, Smriti Irani revealed a secret that she had kept for such a long time. The actress shared how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was supposed to be made in 2014, and even the set was ready.

Irani disclosed, "If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister."

Further, she shared more details and said, "The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister's office that you have to take an oath."

Smriti Irani recalls her conversation with Rishi Kapoor

Advertisement

Smiriti Irani also disclosed that she not only walked out of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but she also walked away from a movie starring Rishi Kapoor. She disclosed that when she decided to walk away from Rishi Kapoor's starrer, the late actor called her.

The actress said, "I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television."

Now, the star is set to return to Television in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's sequel.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's shooting has kicked off with Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and others playing key roles. Reports say that Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna will also be a part of the new season. The premiere date of the show is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ronit Roy on rejecting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 with Smriti Irani: ‘Some things need to be fixed’