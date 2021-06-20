EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Reddy shares Father's Day plans; Reveals why he & Anita Hassanandani named their son Aaravv

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Reddy revealed how he is celebrating his first Father's Day and whether there's a special reason behind naming their son Aaravv.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Pinkvilla got in touch with Rohit Reddy who celebrates his first Father's Day today. Rohit Reddy and wife and actress welcomed their little bundle of joy Aaravv just four months ago and the doting dad is celebrating his first Father's Day. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Reddy revealed how he is celebrating his first Father's Day and whether there's a special reason behind naming their son Aaravv.

Elaborating his father's day plans, Rohit Reddy said, "I have taken a day off and I'm at home. We are going to be spending a lot of time together. We might just go out for a little drive because the weather is so nice here in Mumbai. I think just being there, spending time. You know at the end of the day.. being together is the most important thing in today's times and that's what we are going to be doing."

Reddy has already taken social media by storm with his hilarious videos and photos with his son. Asked if there was a special reason behind naming him Aaravv, Reddy said, "We were very clear that if it is a boy, it had to have our initials and my father's. So, my father's name was Ravi - so RAV from there. Aaravv's 'Aand R' comes from Anita and Rohit and that's how it was formed. But we also had a name if we had a baby girl. So, we had prepared ourselves pretty well."

The newest dad on the block also opened up about his fatherhood journey so far and his parenting experiences with Anita. Check out the video below:

