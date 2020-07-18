EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu on resuming shoot, TRP pressure, new normal

Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that everyone is excited about shooting. He also revealed that they are not taking the pressure of TRPs.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show created by Asit Modi resumed shoot recently and is all set to air fresh episodes from July 22. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Raj Anadkat aka Tipendra Gada from the show if they are feeling the pressure, how was the first day on set, and the new normal. Over to him:

How was the first day on sets, resuming after three and a half months almost?

It was good. When I got to know that we are resuming shoot, I was really happy. After almost 3 and a half months, we were starting so it was good. We are taking all the necessary precautions on sets. Everyone is wearing the mask, face shield, sanitizing everything.

Did you feel a little scared though because of the spike in numbers in the state?

Of course, I was a little scared. The scare does run in the back of your mind especially given the situation in Maharashtra. There are crew members on sets, so in the back of the mind the thought was there as we also have family back home, but in my family, we are all very positive to accept the new normal by taking all the precautions required.

Exactly after 116 days... Today..I resumed shooting for TMKOC..... So..so..Happy to see the cast n crew..My..one n only “Gokuldham Family”... So get ready Friends for fresh dose of TMKOC.. — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 11, 2020

'New Normal' as easy as it sounds isn't normal at all. What do you think?

Yes, but we were all sitting at home for the last four months because of COVID 19. None of us know when the vaccine will be found and things will be normal but one thing is sure that the scare will be there for at least a year from now, so we can’t just stay at home. We will have to resume because the last four months have affected a lot of people who work on daily wages. All the businesses were affected, so, we had to start. Everyone is affected by it, the rich or poor, so, we will have to help the economy now.

In fact, TMKOC was the last show among fiction to resume the shoot. Mr Asit has been pretty clear about safety...

Asit ji is very focused and serious about the safety currently. His priority is safety. He has been working relentlessly on the script so ensure that scenes are delivered with a punch with safety in mind. He has been working really hard for us and everyone.

What can fans expect in fresh episodes?

Our show has been running for 12 years and now there was this unprecedented break for 4 months and now we are starting again. So there are a few challenges of course but our main aim is to entertain the audience. The audience can expect us to be back with a bang.

Who have you shot with till now?

I have had scenes with Dilip Ji aka Jethalal and Dadaji and Bhide uncle. We have shot with Tapu Sena also.

How was it to reunite with your co-stars finally?

It was good. Everyone was very excited and had a very positive attitude. They were very motivated to work and resume the shoot. No one pondered too much on the negative thoughts.

Lastly, the audience at large has now moved to digital in the last 3 months. Do you feel the TRP pressure now?

No, not at all. Our main aim is to entertain the audience. We don’t focus on TRP or viewership. I don’t believe in this. Our main aim to make people laugh during this pandemic.

