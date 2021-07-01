Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Aditya Singh says Divyanka Tripathi considers him like her brother

Vishal Aditya Singh is also all praise for Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari among others.

Vishal Aditya Singh recently returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and the actor admits that he had a great time in the South Afircan Capital. “This was the first time that I had gone out of India to shoot for something, so that was a completely different experience. Cape town is such a wonderful place, I have really not seen a more beautiful city than that in my entire life. I have plans to go back again for a vacation,” says Vishal.

The actor adds that every stunt on the show was scary, because he had never done it before. “But when you do a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, one has to be menatally prepared about the stunts, heights, water, etc, and I was completely prepared for it. I am scared of heights and water, but it wasn’t like I wouldn't attempt it because of my fear. In fact, I had gone to live that fear, and how much I have enjoyed this show, you’ll only know when you watch it,” Vishal states.

He has also found a lot of friends on the show. “All of us were so thick, and really supported each other. I got along well with everyone, but have also forged some strong bonds with different people. is like an elder brother to me - the kind of respect I have for him is very different. Varun Sood was like a younger brother for me, he is so lovable and cute. Anushka (Sen) chotu bachu mera, Aastha Gill is such a lovely girl and Nikki is so real. I gelled so well with Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya too. In fact, Rahul and I would even jam sometimes, Divyanka (Tripanthi) I used to call D. She considers me like her younger brother, and whenever I felt low she would always support me. I call Shweta ji (Tiwari) ‘Momma’ and we share a very different bond. We have known each other for 5-6 years now. Sourabh (Raaj Jain) too I know from Nach Baliye. So I really got along well with everyone,” informs Vishal.

He also adds that they had taken all the precautions while shooting for the show. “No one ever stepped out of the bio bubble, and every third day our RT-PCR test would get done. Everyone on the set made sure that their masks were on all the time, except when we went in front of the camera. So no one ever broke any rules, which is why we came back safely,” Vishal signs off.

Credits :Pinkvilla

