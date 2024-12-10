Bigg Boss 18: Rubina Dilaik's note for Shakti co-star Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly grabs attention; actress writes 'What's in his destiny...'

Rubina Dilaik maintains an active social media presence and keeps updating fans about her personal and professional life. This time, the Choti Bahu actress has hit the headlines after her note for Vivian Dsena went viral on social media. Time and again, the Sirf Tum actor has been referred to as 'ladla' of the show, and Rubina has also lauded him for his game.

Extending support to him and his wife (Nouran Aly), Rubina took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I was the most targeted and nominated contestant in the history of BB. I never had a PR nor had anyone shout out for me. Meaning, thereby, this is a character game, made to shake you up. No amount of outside influence should affect your inner game!"

She further penned, "I completely understand your @nouranaly.1 position as a wife. It disrupts your peace of mind, and you want to do your best for him. Please be rest assured. What's in his destiny, no one can take it. @viviandsena yeh janta ka show hai aur janta janardhan hai. And your fans will never let you down."

Take a look at the note here:

For the untold, Rubina and Vivian have worked together in the popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show aired on Colors TV and garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Coming to Dsena's game, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, host Farah Khan called him 'dogla' for not celebrating his friends' victory but being delightful about Karan Veer Mehra's defeat in one of the tasks. The renowned filmmaker explained that he appears two-faced when it and told him that whenever it's about Mehra, he starts going in the wrong direction.

Defending himself, the Madhubala actor asserted that everything is all about point of view. Well, in the latest episode, Avinash Mishra also nominated him, leaving the housemates stunned.

