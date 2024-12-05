Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 4: Vivian Dsena slams Karan Veer Mehra after latter questions Shrutika Arjun: 'Tajinder Bagga ko susu karate ho?'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 4: The new Time God, Rajat Dalal's reign has begun! As the episode began, it was seen how Rajat assigned duties to everyone. After this, Rajat mocked Shilpa Shirodkar for not questioning Karan Veer Mehra for passing ugly remarks about Shrutika Arjun. Rajat claimed that Shilpa is supporting Karan Veer's bad behavior. Vivian Dsena also agreed with Rajat's statement and slammed Karan Veer for his comments on Shrutika.

It all started when Rajat Dalal questioned Shilpa Shirodkar for not schooling Karan Veer Mehra after he commented on Shrutika Arjun. For the unaware, during the Time God task, Shrutika and Karan Veer got into an argument during which Shrutika accused Karan of using two women for his game. She accused Karan Veer of running to the washroom during the task and making Shilpa and Chum Darang play his game.

Karan Veer then told Shrutika Arjun, "Susu karake aao, Baggu bhai ko susu. Karwate ho? (Go make Bagga pee. Do you do that?" He told other contestants that Shrutika told him that she would teach Tajinder Bagga to pee. This statement caused chaos in the house as everyone slammed him for his comment.

Shrutika objected to this statement and explained how she said that she will inform Tajinder Bagga to maintain hygiene in the washroom. After this statement, Shrutika and Chum also fought as the latter didn't school Karan.

Next day, Rajat accused Shilpa of being silent and not pointing out her friend Karan Veer Mehra's mistakes. He slammed Shilpa for being friends with Karan Veer. Vivian then informed Shilpa that he warned Karan Veer to be mindful about his language. He said that he told Karan Veer that they will discuss his comment later. Shilpa also mentioned that she had a discussion with Karan about his remark on Shrutika.

During her argument with Rajat, Shilpa Shirodkar told Rajat that he is not a man. Vivian asked Shilpa to make such comments and mentioned how it can be an issue if a boy passes the same comment on a girl. Vivian claimed Karan Veer purposely portrays "false narratives" and his conversations have no meaning.

Vivian tells Shilpa that she is being nice to Karan Veer because she is guilty of not supporting him initially. He reminded Shilpa that she often pointed out his mistakes publicly but doesn't do that when it comes to Karan Veer.

Showing his support for Shrutika, Vivian told Shilpa, "Ma'am voh shadi shuda hai baal bache wali ladki hai (Ma'am she is married and have kids)." Shilpa argued saying she never supported Karan Veer's wrong statement. When Karan Veer arrived, Shilpa asked him to mention that she has schooled him for passing a comment on Shrutika.

Karan Veer agreed that Shilpa scolded him. Vivian Dsena then slammed Karan Veer and yelled, "Ye tu ek shaadi shuda ladki ko bol rha hai ki voh kisi aur insaan ko susu karna sikhayegi? (You are telling a married woman to teach someone else to pee)."

Karan Veer said that Shrutika herself said this. Shrutika said that she would teach bathroom manners to Tajinder Bagga. The argument continued for a long time.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Anurag Kashyap arrived as a special guest to chat with the contestants. The filmmaker had deep conversations with Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun.

