Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra’s shocking decision to nominate Vivan Dsena leaves housemates stunned; Karan Veer Mehra hoots

Bigg Boss 18 has not only become a house of controversies and fights but also surprises. In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants will take part in the nomination task. Interestingly, the task becomes intriguing after Avinash Mishra chooses to nominate Vivian Dsena, his close friend. As per the promo for the forthcoming episode, the Nath actor's decision leaves the housemates both shocked and surprised.

The promo opens with Digvijay Rathee nominating Vivian . Following this, Chaahat Pandey also nominates him and remarks, "Baat sune bina aap kisi ke upar charge karte ho (You target someone without listening to them)." In response, the Sirf Tum actor asserts, "Jhoote narrative mat banao (Don’t create a fake narrative)."

Later, the promo transitions to a moment when Avinash nominates Vivian. Justifying his decision, he states, "Karan, Vivian… Woh mummy (Shilpa) wala angle chal raha hai. Teeno mein se koi bhi end nahi kar rahe hain (That mummy angle is going on, and none of the three are putting an end to it)."

Mishra further adds, "Main iss se zyada nazar andaaz nahi kar paunga (I can’t ignore this anymore). That’s why Vivian bhai." Lastly, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner hoots at this.

The caption of the promo reads: "Sabke zubaan par ek hi naam hai, Vivian nomination task ke naye shikaar hai. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, kal raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

Talking about Vivian and Avinash's friendship, time and again the duo has extended support to each other inside the house. Initially, the latter was friends with Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. However, Vivian also became a part of their group.

It will be intriguing to see whether the two stay aligned or if they end up in conflict after the nominations. Anything is possible, but only time will reveal the outcome.

