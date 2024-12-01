Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla share beautiful glimpse of their family from daughters Edhaa and Jeeva's first birthday celebration

In 2023, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin babies, two daughters. After the duo embraced parenthood for the first time, the couple has been over the moon. On November 27, 2024, Rubina and Abhinav's daughters Edhaa and Jeeva turned one year old. On this special day, the couple celebrated the occasion in the presence of their family in Shimla.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla uploaded glimpses of their special moments from Edhaa and Jeeva's birthday celebration. Edhaa and Jeeva were dressed in cute pink warmers in this cozy weather and have been clicked here candidly. This heartfelt post is filled with laughter, love, celebration, special moments, family time and cuteness.

Sharing this post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Sacred November… 365 days of love , pure joy, crazy hormones , messy self , blissful moments and hell lot of ups and downs….. we are truly grateful for all of this E&J have filled our lives with abundance …… First birthday to us @ashukla09."

Take a look at Edhaa and Jeeva's birthday celebration here-

After this post was shared, several showered love on these munchkins as they turned one. Disha Parmar commented, "Aww! Happy Birthday to these beautiful girls!!" Vishal Aditya Singh wrote, "sp saheb aur teacher ji aur humare chhote chhote cadet," Rajiv Adatia said, "Awwwwwwwwwwww can’t wait to meet the lil munchkins," Aneri Vajani commented, "Happiest birthday babiesss cant wait to meet u," Vivian Dsena's wife commented, "A very Happy birthday to the sweetest lil angel," and so on the comments continued.

Recently, Rubina shared a post mentioning that her twins turned one on November 15, according to Hindu Shastra.

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with Rubina Dilaik on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. The couple often offer a glimpse of their babies on social media as they share a sneak peek into their parental journey with fans. It was earlier this month (October 3) when the couple revealed the faces of Edhaa and Jeeva on social media. Ever since then, the little ones have been getting too much love from netizens.

