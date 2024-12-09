Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena questions Shilpa Shirodkar for siding with Karan Veer Mehra; says 'Mujhe bahut badi problem hai'

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Shilpa Shirodkar received a reality check regarding her bond with Vivian Dsena. Most of the housemates felt that her friendship with the Madhubala actor was one-sided. From Chaahat Pandey to Chum Darang, several shared this view. Now, the channel has released a new promo where Vivian clarifies a few aspects of his relationship with Shilpa.

The clip begins with Vivian telling Shilpa, "Aap Karan ki taraf inclined ho gaye ho. Mujhe bahut badi problem hai (You are inclined towards Karan. I have a big problem)." In response, Shirodkar says, "Game is such ki choices karni padti hai (The game is such that I need to make choices)."

Then, the Sirf Tum actor remarks that Shilpa chooses her bonds based on convenience and mentions that she is now standing against him. Listening to his thoughts, Shilpa seems clueless and responds, "I don't know mai kya bolu ispe (What to say about this)." Vivian further explains that between him, Karan Veer Mehra, and her, she is the one playing the game.

The caption of the promo reads, "Vivian ne Shilpa aur uske rishtey par daali roshni. Kya iss kaaran toot jaayegi dono ki dosti? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, kal raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, speaking about Vivian Dsena, Shilpa asserted, "Ab jo bhi personal rishta hai 2025 mein bahar nibhaya jaayega. Abhi jo bhi hai game ke liye in the house (Now, whatever personal relationship we have will be carried out in 2025. Whatever is there right now is in the house for the game)."

Regarding her gameplay in the house, host Farah Khan called her 'insaaf ki devi' and 'sachai ki murat.' Farah also schooled Shilpa for not having a problem with Shrutika when she openly admitted to not liking her.

