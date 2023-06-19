Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar REVEALS she was molested by family doctor, 'Was disturbing'

Jiya Shankar is a popular face in the showbiz world. The actress has carved a place for herself in the industry with her short stint in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She also grabbed attention for appearing in the Marathi film, Ved. But most popularly, the talented actress is known for the numerous TV shows she appeared in. Currently, the actress has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where she is one of the contestants. She has already caught everyone's attention for her beauty and grace. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and got candid about her personal and professional life.

Jiya Shankar opens up on being molested as a kid

While talking to Pinkvilla, the actress shared that she was molested as a kid by her family doctor. She revealed horrifying details about how the person took advantage and what she had to go through because of the incident. "I was harassed or molested by my family doctor," revealed the actress. She was in class 10 and had her board exams when she fell sick. It was post her parents' separation, so she went to the doctor alone. Jiya shared, "I was a kid. How would I know that he would take advantage of me knowing that my mom and dad are not living together anymore? So, when he asked me why my dad was not there, I told him the truth." She also added that it was the most disturbing thing in her life.

Watch the full interview with Jiya Shankar here:

Jiya Shankar on the mental torture that followed

The Pishachini actress further shared how it was another torture when she went to the police station. She went to file a complaint where she was asked about the details of the incident. Recalling her experience, Jiya Shankar shared, "I was asked all these embarrassing details and for me, it was too much. And to go through that over and over again. But you have to go through a few things to fight with the devil."

Jiya also shares a bit of advice for the girls who go through these experiences. She wants them to speak up to make sure that the same incident does not happen to another girl. The actress said, "Growing up if you ever go through these situations, I'm extremely sorry. But, please speak up to make sure the person's identity is revealed so that he does not dare to do this to another girl. Let's raise our voices."

