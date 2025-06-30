Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 launch postponed due to Ektaa Kapoor? Amar Uphadyay spills the beans

Amar Upadhyay, who is best known for his role as Mihir, is set to reprise this character in the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The new season has been confirmed, and original cast members, including Smriti Irani and Hiten Tejwani, will return to their roles. While fans are eagerly anticipating the new season, it appears they will need to wait a bit longer. Initially, it was announced that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi would premiere on July 3. However, Amar has now confirmed that filming for the show will begin on that date instead.

Amar Upadhyay gives major update on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amar Upadhyay stated that the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been delayed and shared the reasons behind this postponement. He said, "Yes, it’s true. The set had to be reworked. Apparently, the color combination on screen wasn’t translating the way it should."

Further, he called producer Ektaa Kapoor a perfectionist and said, "Ektaa knows exactly what she wants—she’s a perfectionist. And this is Kyunki… it’s not just another show. It’s a legacy and she wants to do everything what’s best for the show."

It was earlier said that the show will premiere on July 3. However, reports now say that the shooting for the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to begin on July 3, 2025, marking 25 years since the first season premiered on that date.

Amar shared that the mahurat shoot will occur on the 25th anniversary of the original premiere. He expressed how the wave of nostalgia is strong, but this time, they are approaching it with fresh energy, updated storytelling, and a well crafted set.

He spoke about meeting Smriti Irani following the announcement of the second season and mentioned that the energy remains the same. The chemistry they shared as Mihir and Tulsi the heart and soul of Indian television, remains vibrant. He is confident that this spark will be rekindled in the new season.

Reports indicate that the shooting is taking place under extremely tight security measures and that the show will consist of only 150 episodes. The original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on July 3, 2000, and concluded on November 6, 2008.

