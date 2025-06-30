Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Last Episodes: Savi and Neil's relationship to hit rock bottom?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Param Singh, has been a popular show on Television. After the daily soap premiered in 2020, it is now moving towards its conclusion. Now, the makers have dropped a promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode. This promo shows how Savi and Neil's relationship might hit rock bottom after she exposes the truth about her relationship with Neil.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new twist

Star Plus uploaded a promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their official Instagram account, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline of the show. In the upcoming episode, Savi will finally break her silence and reveal the truth to Neil. After Neil lost his memory, Savi was forced to be Neil's wife due to circumstances.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

In the new promo, it was seen that Neil celebrates Savi's birthday with his family. He hugs her, wishes her and puts a chain around her neck as a birthday gift. Neil tells Savi that he will make every day special for her and shower his love. As Neil is about to kiss her forehead, Savi decides to reveal the truth.

She informs Neil that she is not his wife and that Sai and Kiaan are not his children. Savi tells him that they were lying as they wanted Neil to regain his memory. She asks Neil to stop showering love on her.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Bhavika Sharma and Param Singh in the lead roles. The actress was roped in to reprise her character as Savi after Vaibhavi Hankare took an exit from the show. Param essayed the role of Neil. The show also featured Sanam Johar, who took an exit from the show.

Today (June 30), Bhavika and Param Singh shot for the last episode of the show. They shared Instagram stories, offering a sneak peek of their last day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 6:30 PM.

