Karan Veer Mehra shares major update on Bigg Boss 18 cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, talks about future projects

Karan Veer Mehra, known to be audiences' favorite star, has been riding high on fame and success ever since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 18. Apart from winning love, Karan Veer also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the Bigg Boss 18 trophy in January 2025. Recently, he gave an update on the same and even spoke about his upcoming projects.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Karan Veer Mehra recently gave an update on his Bigg Boss 18 cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Last month, the actor shared that he was still waiting to receive the cash prize in his account. Giving an update, Karan revealed that the process has begun. He said, "Yes, the process is in place, but the love that I received is way bigger than any prize award. I am extremely thankful and overwhelmed about it."



Later, the actor was asked to share his future plans about his professional life. He elaborated that after his Bigg Boss 18 win, he has been flooded with offers and opportunities. However, Karan Veer mentioned that his next step is to surprise his fans with "something big." He even hinted that his fans should "wait and watch."

In this interview, Karan Veer Mehra also spoke about his close relationship with Chum Darang. For the uninformed, Karan Veer and Chum made headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Both have admitted having feelings for each other, sparking widespread speculation that they are romantically involved. When asked to comment on his bond with Chum, he revealed that he and Chum both are presently occupied with work and future commitments.

The actor also commented on his bond with other co-actors and shared that all contestants from Bigg Boss 18 share a nice relationship and even have a "Bigg Boss 18 WhatsApp group."

After impressing audiences with his real-life personality on the controversial reality show, Karan Veer has not limited himself and has been garnering love from the audience till now. His infectious personality is enough to make fans go gaga. Before lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra was even crowned as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.