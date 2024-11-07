Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena reveals 'I have two stepdaughters and one biological daughter'; expresses emotions of being a girl dad

Bigg Boss 18 is gradually getting more dramatic and entertaining, especially after the entry of the two wild-card contestants. While the contestants are often seen engaged in huge fights, they also open up about their personal lives. In the latest episode, Vivian Dsena was heard talking about his daughters with Kashish Kapoor, a wild card entrant. The actor expressed gratitude for being a father to his little girls.

Vivian Dsena shares having 2 stepdaughters

After the Time God task, Vivian Dsena and Kashish Kapoor were in the kitchen area discussing the former's life. The latter asked, "Aap married hain?" (Are you married?) The Madhubala actor nodded and also mentioned having kids. In response, she inquired, "How many?"

He replied, "3. I have got two stepdaughters and one biological daughter." In the same conversation, the Splitsvilla X5 fame asked him about his emotions regarding his role as a father to them. Vivian remarked, "I love it. There's no better feeling in the world than being a girl's dad."

Dsena further added, "Mere se kisi ne poocha tha ki kya fark hai beta aur beti hone mein. Maine kaha ki woh bada hoga toh usey samjh mein aayega ki mera baap hero hai. Yeh paida hogi aur bolegi mera yeh hero hai" (Someone asked me the difference between having a son and a daughter. I said that when he grows up, he will understand that my father is a hero. She will be born and will say that he is my hero).

Well, it was the first time that Vivian spoke about his daughters. Kashish Kapoor also had a conversation with Karan Veer Mehra regarding his personal life and previous marriages.

Eisha Singh doesn't want to be cordial with Kashish Kapoor

While Vivian and Kashish were having a heartfelt conversation, Avinash Mishraan, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh were doing the utensils in the kitchen. Seeing them talking softly to each other, Eisha mentioned how Kashish was trying to befriend Dsena. After listening to her, the Nath actor expressed that he wants Kapoor to join their group.

Take a look at one of the promo here:

So, the Sirf Tum actress seemed surprised and strongly emphasized that she won't forget the things the Splitsvilla fame spoke to her. While Avinash kept explaining his opinions, Eisha did not agree with him. Hence, he called her 'mean', prompting the actress to reply, "Thank you for saying the same thing."

For the uninitiated, upon her entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house, Kashish and Eisha had a nasty verbal spat. The former called the actress 'mean, wanna be and b*tchy.' Their argument escalated after both referred to each other as 'insecure.'

Kashish Kapoor has a change in her opinions

Talking to Sara Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, and Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor said, "Eisha is not a nice person. Alice is a nice person. Mujhe Avinash bhi theek lagta hai. Jab ki main hi ek dum sabse jyada kharab bolke aayi thi. Jab wo jail mein tha mujhe laga tha ki bilkul nahi" (I also find Avinash nice. However, I was the one who said the worst about him. When he was in jail, I thought that I wouldn't bond with him at all).

She enthusiastically praised Avinash Mishra, specifically admiring his well-defined arms and broad shoulders. She expressed how captivated she was by his physique, saying that she couldn’t help but watch him intently while he was working out. Kashish quipped, "Khaane ki Kya jarurat jab aisa snack saamne ho" (No need to eat when there is a snack like this in front of you).

