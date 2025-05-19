Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for Covid 19

Shilpa Shirodkar, known for being one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry, has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Reportedly, the cases of Covid-19 are rising in India. Today (May 19), Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa shared this news with her fans and followers on her social media account. This news came as a shock to many. Everyone extended their good wishes to the actress and wished her a speedy recovery.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Hello people! I've been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your masks! - Shilpa Shirodkar." In the caption of this post, she wrote, "Stay Safe (heart emoticon)."

After Shilpa Shirodkar shared this news with fans, several took over the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. Actress Indira Krishna commented on Shilpa's post and wrote, "(shock emoticon) take care dear recover soon..." Chum Darang wrote, "Get well soon (heart emoticon)," and so on. Shilpa's sister, Namrata Shirodkar, also commented on her post and wrote, "Get well soon."

Speaking about her latest stint on TV, Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. During her stint in the show, she formed a close bond with Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee. Her bond with Karan Veer and Vivian Dsena was one of the biggest highlights of the season.

After Bigg Boss 18, the actress made headlines for her weight loss transformation. Shilpa's weight loss journey began when she was inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, due to which she lost 13-14 kgs. She even credited her co-contestant Avinash Mishra for managing rations, which unintentionally helped her lose 11 kg during the show. After coming out, she continued her fitness journey and lost another 2 kg.

The Pinkvilla team wishes Shilpa a speedy recovery!

