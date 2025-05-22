Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar enjoys car ride on Bandra-Worli sea link, shares health update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Shilpa Shirodkar's recent health status shocked many after the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The Bigg Boss 18 fame had taken her to Instagram to inform her fans. Shilpa shared this news on May 19. Now, the actress has given her health update. It seems that after days, the actor stepped outside after her diagnosis as she was seen enjoying a car ride in Mumbai rains. Shilpa shared a beautiful glimpse of the Bandra-Worli sea link by sharing her health update.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar shared a scenic picture of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link and gave fans her health update. She wrote, "Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love (heart emoticon). Have a super blessed Thursday (hug emoticon)."

Take a look at Shilpa Shirodkar's health update here-

It was May 19 when Shilpa Shirodkar informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis. After this news was shared, celebrities and fans quickly flooded the comment section and expressed their concern for her health. Indira Krishna, Sonakshi Sinha, Munisha Khatwani, Namrata Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Deanne Panday, and many others wished her a speedy recovery.

Workwise, Shilpa Shirodkar had made a comeback to the world of entertainment after 7 years through Bigg Boss 18. Before entering the show, the actress had expressed her excitement while speaking to Pinkvilla. During her stint in the show, her complicated relationship with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra grabbed the limelight.

Shilpa formed a close bond with Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer, and Vivian. She often spends time with Karan Veer, Chum, and Digvijay.

Speaking about her films, the actress has acted in several movies like Khuda Gawah, Pehchaan, Parwane, Gopi Kishan, and many others. Shilpa also starred in TV shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and others.

