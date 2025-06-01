Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh announce second pregnancy, don't miss cute baby bump

Love is growing in the Mehta household! Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple recently took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans. They also posted a series of photos from a special shoot, where Jankee was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Advertisement

In the photos, the couple is seen sharing candid moments with their son Sufi by their side. The little one looked overjoyed as he is all set to become a big brother. He even created a crayon sketch depicting the new addition to their family. Both Jankee and Nakuul looked visibly thrilled throughout the photoshoot and couldn’t contain their happiness.

Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned the post, "The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again."

Check out the announcement post below:

Celebrities shower love on the couple

Soon after the post was made, celebrities took to the comments to congratulate the couple. Dia Mirza wrote, "How wonderful. love love love love."

Aditi Sharma commented, "awwwww this is so wonderful. lots n lots of loveeee." Disha Parmar also congratulated Nakuul and Jankee and wrote, "That’s amazing. Many many congratulations."

Choreographer Terence Lewis further extended his best wishes and commented, "Congrats Nakul n Janki! More of you too will only be a blessing to the world! Stay blessed."

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Mehra, and several other stars showered love on the couple as they are going to welcome their second child.

About Nakuul and Jankee's first son

Nakuul and Jankee got married in 2012. They welcomed their son, Sufi, in 2021. When he was just two months old, Sufi had to undergo surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia.

Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia."

Check out the full note below:

Meanwhile, Nakuul is best known for his roles in the shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ishqbaaaz, and more.

ALSO READ: 'Itna besharam hai...' Why did Reem Shaikh say this about Abhishek Kumar?