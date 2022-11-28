EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan REVEALS if Dharampatnii has any resemblance to Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most promising actors in the television industry, and his last presence on screen, Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie , has left a solid impression on the audience. It's challenging for the actors to break free from their onscreen character and give their nod for the next show. Fahmaan found the show, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, interesting and unique from the herd. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about his character in this show, shows going off air in a few months, and more. Read on:

The very fact that I can break away from my previous character, is the reason why I took this up. If you've noticed, each character of mine has a different element to it. Talking about Ravi Randhawa, he is a mix of my previous characters. He is a mature and flamboyant young person, who is in love with his childhood sweetheart. She's the only one who can shut him down and he enjoys that.

We've been told that it looks fresh and we are fortunate enough to be playing something different. It's a good feeling to get such a warm response.

On having Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna vibe. Has it got anything to do with it?

The vibe must be much younger than Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. People are going to be much younger than that. I don't think it's anywhere close to that story but the moment you see four people, you think of KANK because that set a benchmark. There are a lot of things that are actually there in the story that we already know about but let's keep everything else a secret.

On TV shows going off air in a few months

If you start thinking about the response then you'll start backing off from your work. I think you should just give your hundred percent and let things happen on their own. The best of the films and work don't get an appreciation for a long time but it eventually gets it. It's important for you to keep the focus on what you are doing, keep the process right, and things shall work out for themselves.

Fahmaan on relating to his onscreen character

To a certain extent, I do relate to this character more than I've related to my previous characters. I am completely easygoing, fun, and don't get into complications. I like the fact that people I love can have a little bit of control over me, and that's what Ravi also is.