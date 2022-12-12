EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma says Pakhi's role affected her mental health

Aishwarya Sharma is known for playing the grey-shaded character, Pakhi in one of the top shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin . The actress is often at the receiving end of trolls because of her character but Aishwarya has grown immune to it and takes it sportingly. With the show always maintaining its position in the top five list on the TRP chart, Pinkvilla did an exclusive interview with Aishwarya Sharma, where she opened up about her character, finding the love of her life (Neil Bhatt - the male protagonist) on the set, and more. Read on:

Talking about this, Aishwarya Sharma said, "It’s good to be a part of a hit show and I am really glad that I am doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It’s always on the first or second position in the TRP list. We try to do the scenes logically but sometimes it doesn’t happen because of its medium, television. What’s going on in Ghum is very complicated, the characters are situationally confused about what they should do."

Portraying a grey-shaded character affected her mental heal?

Aishwarya Sharma agreed to this and said, "Yes, it did affect me mentally in the beginning when Pakhi started feeling jealous. I used to think, why is the character feeling jealous, she should move on. My thoughts would continue separately. If a person is not responding, it’s clear that Virat doesn’t love Pakhi anymore, so, why she’s going behind him? Is she mad to do that? I used to talk to Neil (Bhatt) about this ‘Why is she doing this? She’s very intelligent and she should think about herself. She’s a travel vlogger and should be career-oriented.’ Then he told me, ‘Baby, we are doing a television show, please don’t take it seriously.’ Now, I am used to it and whatever comes my way, either positive or negative, we have to perform convincingly and we are doing our jobs and I am happy."

On how this show changed her life

"This show is a pick-up point of my career, it gave me fame. I got everything from this show. I got my husband, Neil Bhatt - the most beautiful thing from this show, which I’d never thought. Honestly, you’ll be surprised because I never thought of marrying an actor, and exactly the opposite happened, I married an actor. It happened really quickly and we both didn’t realise. We got this show, started liking each other, confessed our feelings, got engaged, and then got married. We were like, ‘What! Really, we got married.’ It’s unbelievable sometimes for so many things to happen in such a short span of time. So, yes, I have got everything from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," concluded the actress.