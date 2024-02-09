Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. The show is slated to air its last episode this month and will have a happy ending. The project started as a story about a mother belonging to a red-light area from Kolkatta but she strives hard to safeguard her daughter from her dark reality.

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan took a drastic twist with Protima's (played by Sneha Wagh) death sequence. When Neerja needed her mother the most, she lost her to the evil conspiracies of Didun. However, before the show wraps up, the makers have planned an emotional scene between Protima and her daughter Neerja.

Sneha Wagh returns to shoot for a climax sequence of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

The initial episodes of the show were dedicated to the beautiful bond shared by Protima and Neerja and as the show is slated to go off-air, the makers have planned to treat the viewers with a beautiful Neerja-Protima scene and for the same, the makers have called actress Sneha Wagh back on the sets to shoot a particular sequence.

In the sequence, Neerja will be seen seeking Protima's blessings while her mother will be extremely proud of her for the way she defeated all evils.

Advertisement

Have a look at Sneha Wagh's farewell post from Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan-

Sneha Wagh on shooting for a special sequence in the show

We dialed Sneha Wagh's number to get her reaction about shooting again for Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. She said, "Well, I wrapped up my shoot last November and received a warm farewell. My bit was shot yesterday, today is the last day of the shoot. Of course, the whole environment was a little gloomy since the show was coming to an end. But I was welcomed back with big smiles when I entered the set."

She added, "This scene with Neerja and Protima will be a conclusion to their bond. One last time Protima will sing Neerja’s favorite lori as a final goodbye to the viewers who loved the Neerja-Protima duo to the core."

The show also starred Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, and Kamya Punjabi in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sneha Wagh share glimpses of her last day on Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan sets; team throws farewell party