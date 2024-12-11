Gauahar Khan reflects on her motherhood as she feels elated about 'biggest blessing' Zehaan turning 19 months old: WATCH

Gauahar Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming projects. The actress not only fulfills her duties as an artist but is also a doting mother to her little munchkin, Zehaan. As she juggles the responsibilities of being a mom and an actress, Gauahar shared a heartfelt video with her son. She announced that Zehaan had completed 19 months and, hence, penned a touching note, wishing for him to be blessed with every single goodness.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauahar posted a touching video clip showcasing her journey as a mother and Zehaan's growth over the months. The montage footage included his cute pictures, and many of the shots had him wearing a onesie with 'I am 1 month', 'I am 2 months', and so on written on it. She also included a couple of her baby bump snapshots.

In the caption, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant expressed, "19 months today, Alhamdulillah!!! To my biggest blessing , my little big Man , my jaan , my life , My Zehaan . Thank you Allah for the most amazing baby . One who is fun , easy , peoples person, fills everyone’s hearts with joy the moment someone meets him , super smart , n mommy n abba’s whole world."

Gauahar further added, "May Allah bless you with every single goodness and abundance of every kind . Ameeeen. Laa illaha illa ant . @zehaandarbar."

Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Commenting on the same, Zaid Darbar wrote, "Alhamdulillah! My amazing little champ, @zehaandarbar, and my beautiful Jaanuuu @gauaharkhan, love you both endlessly."

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan married social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, in December 2022, they shared the news of their pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son, Zehaan, with immense joy on May 10, 2023.

Workwise, the actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in Fauji 2.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Surbhi Chandna's husband Karan Sharma's VIDEO of planting sweet peck on actress will make us say, 'Oh so cute'