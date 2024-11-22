BREAKING: Gauahar Khan CONFIRMS playing lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's next project; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla has an exciting update for all of Gauahar Khan's fans! The renowned actress is set to shine on screen once again as she takes on the lead role in the upcoming untitled project by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. That’s right! Gauahar has had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry and continues to create magic every time she appears on screen.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that Gauahar Khan will be the lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's forthcoming project. While the title has not yet been disclosed, filming for this project has already begun. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made in December 2024.

When Pinkvilla reached out to Gauahar Khan to take her confirmation on this news, the actress said, "Yes, it's true."

As many may know Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's produced shows like Junooniyatt, Udaariyaan, and Dalchini's shooting commenced in Chandigarh. Chandigarh can be expected as the location for Gauahar Khan's upcoming project. However, an official confirmation about the location is still awaited.

On November 6, 2024, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced their entertainment platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa. The couple dropped a dramatic announcement video sharing this exciting news with their loved ones on social media.

Announcing this news, the duo released a video explaining their support for each other. While many actors showered their love on this powerful couple, Gauahar Khan also extended her good wishes. Sharing her excitement about Ravi and Sargun's upcoming venture, Gauahar had dropped a hint at their collaboration. She wrote, "Emotional kar diya !! Congratulations guys. n I can’t wait for people to watch what’s coming up . #duas and love."

Workwise, Gauahar Khan recently played the lead role in the 1989 series Fauji's sequel. In Fauji 2, the actress played Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur. The show premiered on November 18, 2024.

