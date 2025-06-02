Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest while traveling in bus

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran passed away due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. According to a report by Asianet, he breathed his last while traveling in a bus from Madurai to Chennai. Following his untimely demise, his friends from the film industry took to social media to offer their condolences.

Actor Shanthnu dropped several photos with the director and penned a heartfelt note on X. He wrote, "#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran."

Actor Kayal Devaraj expressed his shock after learning about Vikram Sugumaran's death. He further made the shocking revelation about how the filmmaker tragically passed away. "June 2, I really can't believe this news. Director and actor Vikram Sugumaran passed away suddenly due to a heart attack while coming to Chennai from Madurai by bus," read his note on X.

Who was Vikram Sugumaran?

Vikram Sugumaran was a Tamil filmmaker known for his rooted storytelling and cinematic vision. He hailed from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu. Driven by a passion for acting, he moved to Chennai with hopes of making a mark in the film industry.

His journey began under the mentorship of legendary filmmaker Balu Mahendra. Vikram worked as an assistant to Balu Mahendra and contributed to many short films between 1999 and 2000. He was also part of notable projects like Julie Ganapathy during this phase.

Vikram's acting debut came with director Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan. He later appeared in director Sasikumar’s Kodiveeran.

In 2013, Vikram made his directorial debut with Madha Yaanaik Koottam. The film, set in rural Tamil Nadu, received praise for its raw narrative and authentic depiction of village life.

After a long gap, he returned with Ravana Kottam in 2023. The film featured actors like Shanthanu, Anandhi, Prabhu, and Ilavarasu. Despite the strong cast, the film underperformed at the box office.

His final project was Therum Borum, a film that explored themes related to climbing and mountaineering.

