Year-Ender 2024 Poll Result: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerges as top entertaining TV show; here's where Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand

The poll results are out! Read to know which TV serial follows Samridhii Shukla's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in terms of entertaining people the most in 2024.
As 2024 is coming to an end, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for its readers to vote for their favorite TV serial that entertained them the most this year. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, the poll had other shows that included Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak, and Kanwar Dhillon's show Udne Ki Aasha. As soon as the poll went live, many responses flooded in. After much anticipation, the results are finally out. Here's the verdict.
According to poll results, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged as a winner among its contemporary shows. The Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer received the most votes (44%) and, hence, emerged as the most entertaining show of 2024. Besides them, the serial stars Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj are seen playing the important characters.
Owing to its engaging storyline and intriguing twists, it often ranks among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Premiered on January 12, 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently revolves around the fourth generation. So far, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Mehra, and many others have been a part of the show. As of now, the track revolves around Abhira and Armaan's troubled married life. It all happened after Armaan hid the truth about their baby from Abhira.
Talking about the other shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 36% votes, securing the second position. Further, 6% voted for Anupamaa, while Udne Ki Aasha garnered 9% votes. As far as Jhanak is concerned, the Hiba Nawab-led show stood last with 7% of the votes.
Check out the poll results here:
