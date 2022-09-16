Surbhi Chandna on Sherdil Shergill: It's a fresh show, which we don't get to watch on TV these days; EXCLUSIVE

Surbhi Chandna is all excited and pumped up for the premiere of her television show, Sherdil Shergill. For its first, she will be seen portraying the role of an independent young mother, named Manmeet Shergill. The promos of the shows have received a thumbs up from the audience and the fraternity members. Surbhi is happy to play such a challenging character in this show that targets the audience of all age brackets. Featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar alongside, Sherdil Shergill will hit the television screens on Monday, September 26.

On Sherdil Shergill being a new-age show

Surbhi Chandna feels that this is a new-age show and something that hasn't been seen on the small screens earlier. She asserts, "I am very excited for Sherdil Shergill because it's a fresh show, which we don't get to watch on television these days. We are also trying to tap the audience of all age groups. Me playing the mother is going to be the most exciting part of the show."

