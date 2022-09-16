Surbhi Chandna on Sherdil Shergill: It's a fresh show, which we don't get to watch on TV these days; EXCLUSIVE
Sherdil Shergill featuring Surbhi Chandna with Dheeraj Dhoopar will premiere on Monday, September 26.
Surbhi Chandna is all excited and pumped up for the premiere of her television show, Sherdil Shergill. For its first, she will be seen portraying the role of an independent young mother, named Manmeet Shergill. The promos of the shows have received a thumbs up from the audience and the fraternity members. Surbhi is happy to play such a challenging character in this show that targets the audience of all age brackets. Featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar alongside, Sherdil Shergill will hit the television screens on Monday, September 26.
On Sherdil Shergill being a new-age show
Surbhi Chandna feels that this is a new-age show and something that hasn't been seen on the small screens earlier. She asserts, "I am very excited for Sherdil Shergill because it's a fresh show, which we don't get to watch on television these days. We are also trying to tap the audience of all age groups. Me playing the mother is going to be the most exciting part of the show."
On her preparation for playing Manmeet Shergill
"When the show was narrated the idea was that it has to be shot very naturally. Even when you are talking it has to come out easily. What was tough was that you have to act naturally and talk in a regular manner. We shot a schedule in Shimla so that we could be in sync and understand the characters, and build equations with actors. So, this is the preparation we do," said Surbhi Chandna.
The feedback she's received for Sherdil Shergill's promos
Surbhi Chandna is happy with the feedback received for the promos and hopes that the audience love the show as well. "We are getting amazing responses. There's a lot of curiosity that has been built and questions like who is the child, where has he come from. All these questions will be answered once the show goes on air on September 26," concluded the actress.
Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals why he chose the name ZAYN for his son; Read to know